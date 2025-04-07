Sam Pee Yalley, a former High Commissioner to India under the 2013 John Mahama administration, has died.

The National Democratic Congress dean of communicators Richard Kirk-Mensah confirmed Yalley's passing to YEN.com.gh on April 6, 2025. He died after a short illness.

Sam Pee Yalley dies after a short illness.

"Western region is bereaved. Rest well, Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, Kirk-Mensah noted.

Some figures in the NDC have been expressing their grief following the news of Yalley's passing.

The NDC communications director, Sammy Gyamfi, called the passing heart-wrenching.

"A great Man has fallen; a man who gave his all for the cause of the NDC. Heart-wrenching it is. Rest thee well in the bosom of your maker, Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley. You shall forever remain in our hearts."

Yalley's death comes some three years after the passing of his wife, Patience Bentil.

Her funeral was held in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipal Assembly in August 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh