Ghanaian musicians and celebrities expressed their dissatisfaction towards TV3 after they aired a video from one of their shows called Choices

In the video, a guest on the show spoke about the chances of Ghanaian musicians winning the Grammys and noted that Sarkodie's career had ended

Many Ghanaians vented their frustrations towards the renowned media house for airing remarks on their channel

A fan faced backlash on social media after claiming that the career of well-decorated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie had ended and his hopes of winning the GRAMMY were shuttered.

Fan claims Sarkodie's career has ended. Image Credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Fan criticises Sarkodie's music career

On TV3's subsidiary entertainment channel 3 Xtra's show called Choices, one of their promo videos for one of the episodes of the show sparked a debate on social media.

In the video snippet, one fan was asked about the chances of Ghanaian musicians winning the Grammys, and he noted that the chances were slim for now.

He explained that unless God intervened, it would be difficult for Ghanaian musicians to grab the prestigious Grammy award.

"Maybe in the future, God might help us. God might be on our side, and an artist somehow, someway, would level up to the Grammys. For now, no. There is no artist for now."

When asked by the producer of the show whether celebrated rapper Sarkodie stood a chance in winning a Grammy someday, the fan noted that the rapper's career had ended.

"King Sark? I think his career has ended."

Reactions of Ghanaian celebrities

Many Ghanaian celebrities quoted the tweet and replied to the trending video posted by TV3 on their X platform.

Below are the opinions of actress Lydia Forson, singer Efya, and rapper Medikal, who expressed their disappointment in the media station and the young fan:

@lydiaforson said:

"I wonder why nearly all entertainment conversations are centered around so much negativity and why media houses allow it? Do you even know what it takes to sustain a career over 20 years, let alone start one? We really gotta stop these negative takes."

@EFYA_Nokturnal said:

"And they allowed this… for clicks? For clout? This isn’t journalism. This is clickbait, and it’s dangerous. Ghanaian media has to stop building relevance by tearing down its own artists. Instead of highlighting accomplishments, they look for negativity, controversy, and hot takes. That’s not how we grow our industry. That’s how we kill it. We should be celebrating our legends, not disrespecting them for engagement. It’s not just shameful….. it’s reckless. !!!!"

@Medikalbyk said:

"Dumba$$ station, stupid a$$ admin, foolish boy ! Nonsense Camera man, everybody for tv3 ein moda ! Make una no play my music again. Kwasiafo) ehiafo), mboa !"

The full video

Reactions of Ghanaians and music lovers

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians expressing their dissatisfaction towards TV3 for sharing a video criticising Sarkodie's music career:

@fawogyimiiko_ said:

"Nobody is watching any YouTube episode wai. Nkwasiafour nkoaaaa."

@eagleyez7 said:

"You will post this and then expect respect from the Artiste. Foolish station. WKHKYD?"

@profdublyn_zee said:

"What sort of disrespectful comment is that? You see, these people sit on platforms to talk nonsense like this but if the artistes hit back then they become the bad ones huh! SMH!"

Pictures of Sarkodie

Sarkodie looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie taunts friend after FIFA win

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie stirred conversation online after an old video resurfaced of him celebrating a FIFA victory over a friend.

In the viral clip, Sarkodie was seen playfully blasting his friend in the living room after securing the win, showing off his gaming confidence.

The video ignited a wave of reactions, with fans naming other Ghanaian celebrities who could challenge Sarkodie in a friendly FIFA showdown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh