Diana Asamoah, a popular Ghanaian TikTok sensation, tied the knot with her boyfriend in a traditional marriage held in Kumasi

While preparing for a make-up session with her glam team, Diana Asamoah told them that she initially wanted a private ceremony

Many who came across the wedding video thronged the comment section to congratulate Diana Asamoah on her marriage

Ghanaian TikTok star, Diana Asamoah, married her long-time boyfriend at a colourful traditional wedding on Saturday, April 5.

Opening up about the marriage ceremony with her glam team, the Kumasi-based TikTok star said she initially wanted a simple and private wedding with only a few people.

TikTok star, Diana Asamoah, opens up about her wedding plans. Photo credit: @nahbaffdotcomm/IG.

She, however, said she decided to do it grand because of Dr Likee, her godfather in the Ghanaian skit-making industry.

According to Diana Asamoah, fame for her sugar mummy-themed content with fellow TikToker Opoku Bilson, meant that she was cognizant of her fame in the entertainment industry. She was also alive to the fact that Dr Likee has a large team, and there was a need to accommodate all of them.

In a video circulating on social media, Diana was heard giving orders for more chairs to be brought to the event grounds.

Diana Asamoah ties the knot with her long-time boyfriend in a colourful wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @nahbaffdotcomm/IG.

"Is Dr Likee and his team here? You have to bring more chairs. I wanted to have a simple ceremony, but he had a large team," she was heard saying.

Diana Asamoah's traditional marriage came off in Kumasi on Sunday, April 5, 2025.

The skit maker looked beautiful in her traditional outfit with ornaments around her head, neck and wrists while her husband also looked elegant in his kente cloth.

The event was attended by most of the Kumawood actors and content creators including Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Kwaku Manu, Vivian Jill, among others.

Below is the video of Diana Asamoah speaking about her wedding plans:

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's wedding video

After videos and photos of Diana Asamoah's traditional wedding emerged on social media, many Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@T-Thompson said:

"Can somebody pls wake me up from my sleep bcos I don’t understand."

@Obaapa Glady'S Clothing also said:

"She's getting married but not to Opoku."

@adwoanyarko952 commented:

"@Opoku let's go to Ante Naa for 20 billion compensation, this one de3 every Ghanaian saw and heard some....Oya!!"

@Vidash also commented:

"This is the real meaning of let them say and prove them wrong, well done Obaa."

@Nogreeforanybody wrote:

"For me, I think Diana needs to be sued for lying to us, you falsely told us you are going to marry Opoku and on the marriage day she marries another man."

Watch the video of Diana Asamoah's wedding.

Opoku Bilson storms Diana Asamoah's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah's marriage took a dramatic turn when her "sugar boy," Opoku Bilson, reportedly slummed at her wedding ceremony.

Opoku Bilson, who acts as Diana Asamoah's on-screen lover, was reportedly heartbroken and instantly collapsed.

The young man was rushed out of the wedding grounds to seek medical care.

