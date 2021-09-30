Ghanaian man in the US Licenses his new Benz with 'Kwasia' on Number Plate

@MrAnokye, a Ghanaian man on Twitter who lives in the United States has raised many eyebrows online

The gentleman bought himself a Benz car and decided to name it 'Kwasia' which means 'stupid' in Akan

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the interesting comments Ghanaians have shared on Akokye's rather hilarious development

A gentleman from Ghana identified on Twitter as Anokye, with the handle, @MrAnokye, relocated to the United States and recently got himself a new Mercedes Benz.

Nobody knows what informed the young man's decisions but he decided to go completely unconventional with the car by first of all spraying it green.

Anokye, then took this a step further by licensing the car with "Kwasia", an Akan term that refers to someone being stupid or foolish on the number plate.

Ghanaian man in the US buys Licenses his new Benz with 'Kwasia' on Number Plate Photo credit: @mranokye

Interestingly, YEN.com.gh found that Anokye had previously indicated in a tweet that he was going to do exactly this and the pictures just show that he kept his promise.

What Ghanaians are saying

A number of Ghanaians who saw @MrAnokye's post on his handle could simply not believe their eyes.

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and selected some of their comments.

@kwameturnova told Anokye that he is being difficult

Herh your matter hard oo this man

@YawConnect said:

Lmao gyimii

@cobimensah called him a rich man:

Anokye cash man

See the post below

