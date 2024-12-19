Vinicius Junior was full of gratitude after emerging as the winner of the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player Award

The 24-year-old did not hesitate to deflect the praise to his Real Madrid teammates for his recent personal milestone

Meanwhile, he has set his sights on adding the Ballon d'Or Award to his collection in the coming years

Newly crowned FIFA The Best Men’s Player of the Year, Vinicius Junior, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his Real Madrid teammates following his remarkable achievement.

The Brazilian winger, recognised for his extraordinary contributions during Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga triumphs, acknowledged the collective effort behind his individual success.

Vinicius shows gratitude to Real Madrid mates

Addressing his teammates at the team’s hotel, before their Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca, Vinicius shared his appreciation amid a chorus of cheers and applause.

“Thank you everyone for being part of this. This is a very important award to me, but I wouldn’t win without you,” he began, as quoted by MadridXtra.

“The truth is you are part of my family, and it’s very important to be with all of you every day. Luka, Lucas Vázquez, Ceballos, Fede... You saw me joining when I was a kid. Winning this is very important. Thank you.”

Vinicius stars in Madrid's Intercontinental Cup win

In the final match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Vinicius showcased why he was named the world’s best.

According to FIFA, his goal and assist played a pivotal role as Real Madrid cruised to a commanding victory over the Mexican side.

While his brilliance on the field solidified his reputation, it was his humility and recognition of his teammates that captured the hearts of fans.

Fans react to Vini's gratitude

Supporters across social media were quick to applaud Vinicius’ humility and team-first mindset.

@JAHANGI67010031 shared:

“Such a humble and grateful champion! Well deserved Vinicius.”

@Rionex_ commented:

“Vinicius’ words reflect the heart of a true champion... teamwork and dedication... 🙌”

@Sodexpoly added:

“What a beautiful moment for Vini Jr ❤️.”

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or glory

Vinicius Jr has expressed his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or, as reported by YEN.com.gh.

Following his instrumental role in Real Madrid’s Intercontinental Cup triumph, the Brazilian winger shared his optimism about eventually clinching the prestigious award.

With his continuous stellar performances, it seems only a matter of time before the Ballon d’Or becomes a part of his growing legacy.

