An Accra Juvenile court has fined Bishop Salifu Amoako GH¢8k for damage caused to an electricity pole after his son's involvement in an accident

The court issued the ruling on December 19, 2024, when the bishop's 16-year-old son was sentenced to six months in a Senior Correctional Centre.

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife were also fined GH¢6k for failing to control their 16-year-old son

An Accra Juvenile Court has ruled on the case involving Bishop Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako.

This comes after the bishop's son's involvement in a fatal accident which occurred in East Legon on October 12, 2024.

The accident led to the death of two 12-year-old girls, Maame Dwomoh Boatena and Justine Agbenu, who have since been buried.

Court rules on Salifu Amoako's son's case

On December 19, 2024, the Accra Juvenile Court ruled that the 16-year-old should be sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Centre.

The court also ordered Bishop Salifu Amoako to pay over GH¢8k for damages to the electricity pole destroyed at the accident scene.

The electricity pole was destroyed after the younger Salifu rammed his mother's white Jaguar into another car, an Acura model, from behind, resulting in both cars catching fire.

This comes even as a vigil was held on Friday, October 18, 2024, for the two deceased young girls at the accident scene at East Legon.

Details of the court fine

Salifu Amoako and wife fined GH¢6k

YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Juvenile Court fined Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife GH¢6k for failing to control their 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako.

This comes after the court ruled the case on December 19, 2024, after Elrad's actions caused the death of two 16-year-old girls at East Legon.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their displeasure at the ruling, arguing that a sterner punishment should have been issued.

