The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially nullified the parliamentary results for Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central and Ablekuma North.

The EC stated that several procedural breaches occurred during the collation of the results, tampering with the integrity of the entire process.

It added that EC staff also faced countless threats and were placed under duress, often harassed to make declarations when all the results had not been collated.

In a media briefing on Thursday, December 19, 2024, the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, highlighted various irregularities that led to the decision.

She said the Okaikwei Central results were declared despite results from 31 polling stations not being included in the final collated result.

The Ablekuma North results were also declared, with 62 polling stations excluded from the final collated result.

She said the incidents were unacceptable as they did not follow due process, and declarations were made under threats.

Jean Mensa said this makes the results from the two constituencies and those of others that had been declared under similar circumstances illegal.

She emphatically stated that her outfit would not uphold the results of such constituencies.

Source: YEN.com.gh