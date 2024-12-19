A video of Dr UN, who recently launched a fundraiser to help him recover from a critical condition, has popped up online

The viral sensation shared his plans to release a new album, which he believes will take him to the UK, US and Canada

The announcement has stoked a frenzy online as fans share their thoughts about Dr UN's antics

Ghanaian online sensation Dr UN has soft-launched an upcoming album set to be released in 2025.

Dr UN is certain 2025 will be a big season for him, especially after he drops his album. Source: DrUNgh

A video of him talking about his big plans has surfaced on social media. In the video, the viral personality described himself as the king of kings of global entertainment and leadership activities.

He released a snippet and rallied his fans to look out for the album, which he will launch in Canada, the US and the UK.

His announcement has gained significant traction on social media, especially as fans reflect on Dr UN's recent close brush with death.

He claimed to have suffered a kidney failure, which landed him in the hospital and left him with huge bills.

The intriguing personality showed receipts to back his claims and launched a fundraiser for fans to help him settle his medical bills.

Dr UN, also known as Kwame Owusu Fordjour, rose to fame after posing as a UN representative and influencing top entertainers and government officials to participate in an awards show honouring Kofi Annan's legacy.

Fans react to Dr UN's announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr UN's teaser and announcement for 2025.

@HarunaRaman said:

"Just go to santasi station by 8pm you will see chilling on the streets of santasi."

@almumin_almumin wrote:

"Person with terminal kidney disease is talking about an album lunch in 2025. Akoa wei yɛ frakadam😂."

@KwekuEphraim remarked:

"Bro! This matter 😂… “The Greatest Showman”.

@crazycruelworld noted:

"I don’t know what it is, but this guy just reminds me of Sarkodie. 🤔"

@ObedientAnkrah added:

"This is the man that deserves a statue 😂."

Dr UN spotted dancing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr UN made a public appearance amid his battle with kidney disease.

He was among a large crowd on a peace walk organised by Kumawood actors and content creators Dr Likee and Papa Kumasi ahead of this year's elections.

