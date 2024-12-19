35+ famous big-head cartoon characters you must watch for their iconic roles

Some characters in animation have gone beyond the screen and become cultural icons. These characters, with their signature giant heads, have fascinated people of all ages. Dive into the universe of these renowned big-head cartoon characters, including their influence on popular culture.

Tweety Bird poses for a photo (L), Megamind sits on a chair (M), and Lola stands against a colourful background (R).

To determine the most famous big-head cartoon characters, we analysed factors such as visual characteristics, popularity, and cultural impact. It is essential to note that this list is subjective and not an official ranking.

Famous big-head cartoon characters

Big-headed cartoon figures have made a significant contribution to the animation realm! Their big heads frequently highlight their eccentric personalities and provide a humorous twist to their stories. Here are some of the top big-head cartoon characters you must watch.

1. Megamind

Megamind is the main character in the Megamind franchise.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Joey Dinitere (as a baby)

Joey Dinitere (as a baby) First appearance: Megamind (2010)

Megamind is a rehabilitated supervillain, an extraterrestrial refugee from the Glaupunk Quadrant, and Metro City's current defender. He is the primary character in the Megamind franchise and the last surviving member of his ethnic group. Megamind is one of the most famous big-head cartoon villains.

2. Butthead

Butthead is one of two primary characters in Beavis and Butthead.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Mike Judge

Mike Judge First appearance: Frog Baseball (1992)

Butthead is a fictitious character who is one of the two main protagonists of the MTV/Paramount+ cartoon comedy Beavis and Butthead. He is Beavis' closest companion and is voiced by Mike Judge. He is one of the most famous male big-head cartoon characters.

3. Jimmy Neutron

Jimmy Neutron is the protagonist and title character of the 2001 cartoon film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Debi Derryberry

Debi Derryberry First appearance: Runaway Rocketboy! (1998)

Jimmy Neutron, or Boy Genius, is the leading and title character of the 2001 animated movie Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and its Nickelodeon TV adaption, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. Showrunner John A. Davis invented him and has been voiced by Debi Derryberry since the 1998 test pilot premiere.

4. Squidward Tentacles

Squidward Tentacles is a fictional character in SpongeBob SquarePants.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Rodger Bumpass

Rodger Bumpass First appearance: Help Wanted: SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)

Squidward J. Q. Tentacles is a fictitious character from Nickelodeon's animated TV show SpongeBob SquarePants, portrayed by actor Rodger Bumpass. He made his television debut in the show's pilot episode, Help Wanted, on 1 May 1999. Squidward is one of the most famous big-head cartoons at Nickelodeon.

5. Stewie Griffin

Stewie Griffin is a fictional character from the cartoon series Family Guy.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane First appearance: Death Has a Shadow (1999)

Stewie Griffin is a fictitious character in the animated television sitcom Family Guy. Seth MacFarlane voices him. He initially appears on television, among the rest of the Griffin household, in an episode titled Death Has a Shadow on 31 January 1999. Stewie is a highly bright toddler who speaks and acts like an adult.

6. Bart Simpson

Bart Simpson is a fictional character from the US-based animated television series The Simpsons.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Nancy Cartwright

Nancy Cartwright First appearance: Good Night: The Tracey Ullman Show (1987)

Bart Simpson is a fictitious character in the American animated TV show The Simpsons. He first appeared on The Tracey Ullman Show with the short Good Night on 19 April 1987. Bart is Homer, Marge Simpson's oldest child and only son, and Lisa and Maggie's brother. He is ten years old. Simpson is known for being rebellious, mischievous, and disrespectful to authority.

7. Casper the Friendly Ghost

Casper is a translucent, pleasant and approachable ghost.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: See voice actors

See voice actors First appearance: The Friendly Ghost (1945)

Casper, the Friendly Ghost, is a fictitious character that stars in the same-titled Famous Studios' theatrical animated cartoon series. He is a translucent phantom who is kind and approachable but is frequently chastised by his three evil uncles, the Ghostly Trio.

8. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants is a fictional character who appears in the same-named cartoon television series.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Tom Kenny

Tom Kenny First appearance: Help Wanted: SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)

SpongeBob SquarePants is a fictitious character who stars in Nickelodeon's American animated television show of the same name. He is voiced by Tom Kenny and is known for his optimistic and childish demeanour. SpongeBob lives in Bikiini Bottom and frequently finds himself in odd and amusing situations.

9. Mr. Bean

Mr. Bean is a fictional character from the British comic TV series Mr. Bean.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson First appearance: Mr. Bean (1990)

Mr. Bean is a fictitious character from the British comic television series Mr. Bean, its cartoon spin-off, and two live-action movies. Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson developed him. Mr Bean is played by Rowan Atkinson and made his television debut in the pilot episode, which premiered on 1 January 1990. Mr Bean is one of the most famous big-head cartoons of the 90s.

10. Betty Boop

Betty Boop is a fictional cartoon character designed by Max Fleischer.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Margie Hines, Little Ann Little, Harriet Lee, Mae Questel, Bonnie Poe

Margie Hines, Little Ann Little, Harriet Lee, Mae Questel, Bonnie Poe First appearance: Dizzy Dishes (1930)

Betty Boop is a female animated cartoon character created by Max Fleischer. She first appeared in the Talkartoon and Betty Boop movies. Between 1930 and 1939, she made 90 appearances in theatrical cartoons. She is one of the most famous big-headed cartoon girls.

11. Betty Rubble

Betty Rubble is a fictional character from the animated television series The Flintstones.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: June Foray, Bea Benaderet, Gerry Johnson, and others

June Foray, Bea Benaderet, Gerry Johnson, and others First appearance: The Flagstones (1959)

Betty Rubble is a fictitious character in the television animation series The Flintstones, sequels, and live-action films. She is the black-haired spouse of caveman Barney Rubble and the foster mother of Bamm-Bamm Rubble. Her closest companion is her next-door neighbour, Wilma Flintstone.

12. Lisa Simpson

Lisa Simpson is a fictional figure from The Simpsons.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Yeardley Smith

Yeardley Smith First appearance: The Tracey Ullman Show: Good Night (1987)

Lisa Marie Simpson is a fictitious character from The Simpsons animated TV sitcom. She is the Simpsons' middle kid. Lisa Simpson is Homer and Marge's second child. She is intelligent, caring, and concerned about the world and all living things.

13. Princess Bubblegum

Princess Bubblegum is a fictional character from the American animated television series Adventure Time.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Hynden Walch, Paige Moss, Isabella Acres

Hynden Walch, Paige Moss, Isabella Acres First appearance: Adventure Time (2007)

Princess Bubblegum is a fictitious character from the American cartoon series Adventure Time. Hynden Walch voices her. Bubblegum is usually very kind and sensitive, with a strong sense of justice, yet she sometimes despairs about her obligations.

14. Mabel Pines

Mabel Pines is the fictitious character that appears in Gravity Falls.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal First appearance: Tourist Trapped (2012)

Mabel Pines is the fictional character who appears in the Disney Channel/Disney XD animated program Gravity Falls as one of the two leads. She is an upbeat and happy teenager from Piedmont, California, who is forced to spend the summer with her Grunkle Stan in the imaginary town of Gravity Falls, Oregon.

15. Marceline the Vampire Queen

Marceline the Vampire Queen is a fictional character from Adventure Time and its sequels.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Olivia Olson, Ava Acres

Olivia Olson, Ava Acres First appearance: Evicted! (2010)

Marceline the Vampire Queen is a fictitious character from the US-based animated Cartoon Network TV show Adventure Time and its subsequent franchise. She is a vampire that is half demonic and half human. Marceline became known as the "Vampire Queen" after killing the previous Vampire King before the show began.

16. Toph Beifong

Toph Beifong is a fictional character from Nickelodeon's animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Michaela Jill Murphy

Michaela Jill Murphy First appearance: The Blind Bandit (2006)

Toph Beifong is a fictitious character from Nickelodeon's animated shows Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. She is highly independent, blunt, and aggressive and is known to ridicule and abuse her opponents and, on rare occasions, her allies, especially Sokka.

17. Tweety Bird

Tweety is a yellow bird featured in the TV series Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza First appearance: A Tale of Two Kitties (1942)

Tweety is a yellow canary from Warner Bros.' animated series Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies. His features are centred on Red Skelton's renowned character, "Junior the Mean Widdle Kid." From 1942 until 1964, he starred in 46 cartoons during the golden phase.

18. Stan Marsh

Stan Marsh is a fictional character in the adult animated television series South Park.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Trey Parker

Trey Parker First appearance: Jesus vs Frosty (1992)

Stan Marsh is voiced by and partially modelled on Trey Parker, the series' co-creator. Marsh is an elementary school pupil who frequently has unusual encounters that are unusual for small-town living in his fictional South Park, Colorado community.

19. Tolkien Black

Tolkien Black is a fictional character in the adult cartoon television show South Park.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Trey Parker, Adrien Beard

Trey Parker, Adrien Beard First appearance: Cartman Gets an Anaal Probe (1997)

Tolkien Black studied at South Park Elementary and began as a third-grader in Mr. Garrison's class before going to the 4th grade. Tolkien lives in South Park and is the sole child and son of Steve and Linda Black, the town's lone African American household until the Daniels family emerged.

20. Eric Cartman

Eric Cartman is a fictional character in the adult cartoon comedy South Park.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Trey Parker

Trey Parker First appearance: Jesus vs Frosty (1992)

Eric Cartman is an elementary school pupil who lives with his single mom, Liane, in the town of the same name in Colorado. Parker and Stone refer to Cartman as "a little Archie Bunker" because of his girth, amorality, and racist, particularly antisemitic, attitude.

21. Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson is the protagonist of the American cartoon series The Simpsons.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Dan Castellaneta

Dan Castellaneta First appearance: The Tracey Ullman Show: Good Night (1987)

Homer Simpson serves as the Simpson family patriarch. The humorous value of Homer's personality stems from his regular periods of staggering idiocy, lethargy, and explosive fury.

22. Mr. Peabody

Mr. Peabody is an anthropomorphic animated dog.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Gary Busey

Gary Busey First appearance: Rocky and His Friends (1959)

Mr. Peabody is a humanoid cartoon dog who debuted at the end of the 1950s and beginning of the 1960s TV animated series The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends, created by Jay Ward. In 2014, he appeared in the animated movie Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

23. Dipper Pines

Dipper Pines is a fictional character who is one of Gravity Falls' two major protagonists.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter First appearance: Tourist Trapped (2012)

Dipper Pines is a fictitious character and one of the two main protagonists of the Disney Channel/Disney XD animated show Gravity Falls. Jason Ritter voices the character, which is partially centred on the childhood of series developer Alex Hirsch.

24. Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams is a fictitious character created by Charles Addams, a cartoonist based in the United States.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Cindy Henderson, Debi Derryberry, Chloë Grace Moretz

Cindy Henderson, Debi Derryberry, Chloë Grace Moretz First appearance: The New Yorker (1944)

Wednesday Addams is a fictional character in the Addams Family multimedia brand developed by US-based cartoonist Charles Addams. She is frequently described as a dismal and emotionally repressed child who is attracted by the macabre, as seen by her black pigtails and pale skin.

25. Mr Mackey

Mr. Mackey Jr. is a fictional character from the adult animated TV show South Park.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Trey Parker

Trey Parker First appearance: Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo (1997)

Mackey is the school counsellor at South Park Elementary, and he is well known for uttering "m'kay" at the conclusion or start of most sentences.

26. Timmy Burch

Timmy Burch is a boy fourth-grader at South Park Primary School.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Trey Parker

Trey Parker First appearance: Tooth Fairy Tats (2000)

Timmy Burch is a male 4th-grade student at South Park Elementary School. He is disabled, utilises a wheelchair to go around, and has a restricted vocabulary that includes only his name and a few other words and phrases. Timmy has an attention deficit disorder.

27. Phil DeVille

Phil DeVille is a major protagonist in both Rugrats and its sequel series, All Grown Up!

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Kath Soucie

Kath Soucie First appearance: Tommy's First Birthday (1991)

Phil DeVille is a central character featured in both Rugrats and its spin-off series, All Grown Up!, appearing in the majority of the episodes. Despite their many disagreements, DeVille is one of Tommy's buddies and exceptionally close to his twin sister, Lil. DeVille is the series' minor protagonist.

28. Dilbert

Dilbert is a fictional character from Scott Adams' comic strip of the same name.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Daniel Stern

Daniel Stern First appearance: Dilbert (1989)

Dilbert has reasonable and, at times, revolutionary ideas, but he rarely pursues them because he lacks strength. He is annoyed by his coworkers' ineptitude and malevolence and is frequently caustic and derogatory.

29. Milhouse Van Houten

Milhouse Van Houten is a recurring character in the Fox animated television series The Simpsons.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Pamela Hayden

Pamela Hayden First appearance: The Butterfinger Group (1988)

Pamela Hayden was Bart Simpson's childhood best buddy in Mrs. Krabappel's 4th-grade class at Springfield Elementary School. Houten is insecure and naive, and Bart frequently leads him astray by using his friend's ignorance.

30. Edna Mode

Edna Mode is an unconventional fashion designer known for crafting the costumes of various notable superheroes.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Brad Bird

Brad Bird First appearance: The Incredibles (2004)

Edna Mode is a quirky fashion designer best known for designing the clothes of various prominent superheroes, including Mr Incredible and Elastigirl, with whom she has maintained a friendship.

31. Professor Farnsworth

Professor Farnsworth is a fictional character from the US-based animated television show Futurama.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Billy West

Billy West First appearance: Space Pilot 3000 (1999)

Due to his late age, Professor Farnsworth alternates between cleverness and unethical senility. Farnsworth exhibits mastery of any subject of science required for the series' plotline and is regarded as one of the most talented inventors on earth.

32. Ed Bighead

Ed Bighead is the main adversary in Rocko's Modern Life.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Charlie Adler

Charlie Adler First appearance: Rocko's Modern Life: I Have No Son! (1994)

Ed Bighead is the primary antagonist in Rocko's Modern Life and a subsidiary antagonist in the 2019 Netflix movie Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling. Ed is a cane toad, Rocko's next-door neighbour and arch-nemesis, Bev's spouse, and Rachel's dad. He is also employed at Conglom-O.

33. Beavis

Beavis is a fictitious character and one of the two main characters in the film Beavis and Butthead.

Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Mike Judge

Mike Judge First appearance: Frog Baseball (1992)

Beavis has blonde hair, an exaggerated pompadour style, a prominent underbite, and an intense look. Beavis talks in a raspy voice, interrupted by his signature snigger ("Heh heh").

34. Susie Carmichael

Susie Carmichael is an African-American woman who lives across the street from the Pickles.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Cree Summer

Cree Summer First appearance: Rugrats: Meet the Carmichaels/The Box (1993)

Susie is an African-American lady who resides directly across the street from the Pickles. Susie is precisely the opposite of Tommy's cousin Angelica. As a result, she is always willing to back Tommy and his pals in their adventures, even when it means standing up to Angelica.

35. Kimi Finster

Kimi is Chuckie Finster's stepsister from Rugrats and All Grown Up, the follow-up series.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Dionne Quan

Dionne Quan First appearance: Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000)

Finster is the stepsister of Chuckie Finster from Rugrats and its sequel, All Grown Up! In Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, the toddler Kimi was shown as incredibly bold and often got into hazardous circumstances that she was too naïve to recognise.

36. Lola Skumpy

Lola Skumpy is a chubby teenage girl with glowing skin.

Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll First appearance: Big Mouth: Steve the Virgine (2018)

Lola Skumpy and her best friend Devin are irritating girls who enjoy bullying other girls. Lola is a teenage girl who is plus-sized and has a warm complexion. Her hair is long and yellowish-blonde, curled in the back, with a short fringe in front.

Who is the cartoon character with a big head and small body?

Many cartoon characters have large heads and small bodies. Some examples are Timmy Turner, Timmy Burch, and Jimmy Neutron.

The world of animation is rich with diverse characters, often featuring exaggerated traits like oversized heads. These big-head cartoon characters, designed to amplify their personalities or add comedic flair, have captivated audiences worldwide.

Yen.com.gh recently published another post on the funniest bald cartoon characters. Many bald cartoon characters have made an indelible impression on pop culture with their unique personalities, amusing antics, and iconic features.

Bald cartoon characters have long been unique in attraction and significance in animation. Their distinguishing appearance makes them readily identifiable, frequently representing their distinctive features, strengths, and, sometimes, comic relief. Read the article for more information.

