A video of old cedis notes with Kwame Nkrumah's image has emerged on social media, evoking memories from Ghanaians

The video of the old notes was posted on social media by a young Ghanaian lady, who claimed to have saved them for memories

Many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their views

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked nostalgia by displaying old cedi notes on social media.

In a video circulating on social media, the young lady showed some old GH¢1, GH¢2, and GH¢5 notes featuring Kwame Nkrumah's image.

A Ghanaian lady sparks nostalgia by displaying old cedi notes featuring Kwame Nkrumah's image. Photo credit: UGC.

These notes, once a common sight in Ghanaian trading, business circles, and wallets, hold sentimental value for many.

The young lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, stated in the video's caption that she deliberately kept the notes for memories.

The GH¢1 and GH¢2 notes, in particular, have been phased out by the Bank of Ghana and replaced with coins.

The GH¢5 note, which featured only Kwame Nkrumah's image was also replaced with one featuring the Big Six, the founding fathers of modern-day Ghana.

Video of the old Cedi notes goes viral

Since they are no longer in circulation, the video shared by the lady evoked memories among many Ghanaians online.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the video.

@Protocore37 said:

"3 or 4 of each note is okay, more than that is sickness cos why will you save about 20 pieces of a particular note, for what purpose."

@ur_Gean also said:

"Very wise thing to do.. I wanted to but it’s too late now."

@drobby_T commented:

"My Grannie did the same thing and now we have wads of unspendable cash."

@aliyu_salim also commented:

"I never understood why they replaced them with coins."

Source: YEN.com.gh