Oheneni Adazoa has publicly reacted to the dismissal of her colleague Odifour Paul from Sompa FM

In a video, she appealed to Odifour Paul to stop granting media interviews about his dismissal and instead focus on what lies ahead

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video commended the Sompa Nkomo host on her advice to Odifour Paul

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has sent a passionate appeal to embattled Paul Kwabena Yebaoah, aka Odifour Paul, in the wake of his dismissal from Sompa FM.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on GH Page TV, Oheneni Adazoa, who was speaking in an interview, appealed to Odifour Paul to stop granting media interviews, hoping to explain his side of the story.

Sompa Nkomo host Oheneni Adazoa appeals to Odifour Paul not to speak about his dismissal from Sompa FM. Photo credit: @oheneniadazoa/TikTok @GH Page TV/YouTube

She expressed optimism that Odifour Paul would excel in his next endeavour, adding that the famed bellboy may rejoin Sompa FM one day.

Oheneni Adazoa also said she never anticipated that the case involving Odifour Paul would end in his dismissal.

Netizens commend Oheneni over Odifour's comments

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended Oheneni Adazoa for her comments on the matter.

@EboKobina-rx5ut commented:

"A mature person is speaking, not the fake and dangerous producer. That producer behaves like he's perfect in all. God is watching everyone."

@NanaPrempeh-o5o reacted:

"Maa, please tell him to stop granting interviews because it is too much."

@atokwamina5442 reacted:

"He should not go back, that producer is evil, wicked and a greedy man, foolish boy like that."

@rabisamba7736 wrote:

"He has to go back but the producer is the mastermind of the evil plan against him, the new bell boy is yaw."

@AsantewaaAfriyieNyamekye wrote:

"The problem is the producer."

Oheneni on how her marriage nearly collapsed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Oheneni Adazoa shared how a good friend nearly ruined her marriage.

Speaking in an interview, the Sompa Nkomo host said her friend advised her to cheat on her husband and even promised to introduce her to a man.

However, she turned down the request because she did not want to engage in acts that would break her home.

