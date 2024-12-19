A popular Ghanaian media personality, Jessica Opare-Saforo has advised men against channelling their energies on just one woman

In a YouTube video, Jessica said any man who focused on only one woman was setting himself up for heartbreak and disappointment

This advice from the media personality sparked conversation among a section of Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video

Jessica Opare-Saforo, a renowned Ghanaian media personality has sparked controversy with what many consider unconventional advice.

The media personality, who worked with Accra-based Citi FM for many years, cautioned men against focusing on one woman in a relationship.

Jessica Opare-Saforo. a popular Ghanaian media personality cautions men against focusing solely on only one woman. Photo credit: @jessicaosgh/IG.

She said it was dangerous for men to focus exclusively on just one woman, as they might be setting themselves up for heartbreaks and disappointments.

According to Opare-Saforo, dedication to just one woman could lead to obsession, ultimately blinding a man to everything including his own needs.

She further stated that this approach also made men lose themselves and their standards.

"Your standards fly out the window and you don't even notice when she starts flicking on plans or making up those lame excuses. Why? Because you are too busy chasing her approval. Suddenly she becomes your entire world and in that moment you lose your perspective," she said.

Jessica's advice ignites conversations online

Jessica Opare-Saforo's views, as expressed in her viral video, ignited conversations online among Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of these reactions.

@Mc_papsi said:

"Charle she's so right. Glad I saw it after 9 months bro. Almost went mad."

@el_kokito_ also said:

"I used to think I was a big boy until this happened to me. This resonates so much with me."

@itplug_gh commented:

"Whatever she said is nothing but facts and the earlier the young kings know this the better tho!!"

@OKCephas also commented:

"I'm not taking advice from someone who is not known to have dated. I'm sorry."

@Enochanyane wrote:

"Love is both sacrificial and altruistic."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh