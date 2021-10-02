Safo Akonnor, a Ghanaian young man who was recently called to the bar has popped many eyes with details of his story

According to him, his father was the first person to believe he could become a lawyer but the man died in 2008

However, in an interesting turn of events, Safo left Ghana to pursue his legal journey on the anniversary of his dad's demise and sat for his last exam on the late man's birthday

A young Ghanaian gentleman named Safo Akonnor and identified on Twitter as @Akonnor_II has been called to the bar under very interesting circumstances.

On his handle, the brilliant young man narrated how he left Ghana to start his legal journey just on the exact day of the 10th anniversary of his father's demise.

"23 Sept 08 - Lost my dad

23 Sept 18 - Left Ghana to begin my legal journey," he indicated.

Photos of Safo Akonnor after he was called to the bar Photo credit: @Akonno_II

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As thought that was not coincidental enough, Safo Akonnor further indicated that he took his last exams that qualified him as a lawyer on the birthday of his dad.

"30 June - Dad was born

30 June 21 - wrote my last paper to qualify as a lawyer," he said.

According to Kwasi Safo Akonnor Esq, these coincidences add to the fact that his dad was the first person to believe he would make a great lawyer.

Social media reactions

Many people went straight into the comment section to celebrate Kwasi on his brilliant achievement.

@Paddlork replying to @Akonnor_II and @Esthephh said:

1st October - Congratulations, and how many likes to get all the books you read?

@JeSuisDAMN__ mentioned:

you deserve this so much! Congratulations

See Safo's original post below

Source: Yen Ghana