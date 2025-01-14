Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her brand new car, which she flaunted upon attending YouTuber C Confion's funeral

The McBrown's Kitchen host was mobbed by fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of her on their smartphones and take selfies with her

Many people talked about the star actress' love for flashy cars, while others highlighted the love shown to her on the streets

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown caught the attention of many Ghanaians when she stepped out with her brand new ash Range Rover.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts a brand-new Range Rover. Image Credit: @suprememedia_gh and @iamamamcbrown

McBrown flaunts Range Rover

The star actress was spotted at the funeral grounds of the late skit maker and comic actor C Confion held in Kumasi on Saturday, Janaury 11, 2025.

The ceremony was attended by actors Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Vivian Jill, and several other Kumawood stars, as well as musicians such as Sista Afia, who caused a frenzy with her dress.

In a video posted on TikTok by Supreme Media GH, as Mrs Mcbrown Mensah was leaving the funeral grounds, she was mobbed by fans who either wanted a selfie or to take a video of her.

The Onua Showtime host walked towards her Range Rover and sat down comfortably as her fervent fans surrounded her car.

Reactions to McBrown's Range Rover

Many people in the comment section were in awe of Mrs McBrown Mensah's addition of a brand new Range Rover to her list of luxury cars. Her fans spoke about how rich she was while gushing over the beauty of the vehicle.

Others noted that since the vehicle in the video was not registered, it could probably be the 2024 model, and she had yet to get a custom number plate for it.

Her fans spoke about how much they had wished they could call her Empress rather than Her Excellency after she and gospel singer Empress Gifty cleared the air on who owned the Empress title.

The exciting reactions of social media users to the video of McBrown driving around Kumasi in her brand-new Range Rover are below:

Derick Timothy said:

"This woman is rich paaa oooo ✌️❤️❤️❤️."

lydiafreduaagye61 said:

"Her Excellency papapaaaa."

Thrift_n_trends_by Naa🩷 said:

"So I still call her Empress when she has made it clear to u that she’s HER EXCELLENCY hoh."

Mizz💕 Najat said:

"2024 model."

Serwaa Apaafo Brakatu said:

"Very rich n calm.. She owns many houses and businesses but u'll never see her brag da."

Banasco#1 said:

"Some went there for job ooo…someone’s funeral."

McBrown speaks about her first car

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a question-and-answer session with a fan, opened up about how she received her first car at age 20.

In a video, the seasoned actress said her boyfriend at the time bought her first car and even showed her how to drive.

During the question-and-answer session, her fans learned more about Mrs McBrown Mensah as she opened up and shared more details about herself, which impressed them.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

