Peace FM broadcaster Afia Pokua has accused some of her colleagues at Despite Media of sabotaging her

Pokua remains upset at the opposition against hosting her Gyaso Gyaso show remotely from the US

The broadcaster named three of her colleagues, who she also accused of being envious of her

Broadcaster Afia Pokua, aka Vim Lady, has accused some colleagues at Despite Media of sabotaging her work.

Pokua's recent outburst follows the August 17, 2024, United Showbiz episode broadcast live from New Jersey in the US.

Afia Pokua is the Head of Programs at Despite Media. Source: Afia Pokua

She noted that she had tried to host a show from the US in the past but controversially faced some hurdles.

In 2022, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the host of Okay FM's morning show; Ohenenana Kwame Amo, a news broadcaster at Despite Media; and Maame Biamah Kwafo, a news broadcaster at the firm, during a broadcast on Okay FM, criticised Afia Pokua for hosting her Gyaso Gyaso show remotely.

In a recent video shared on her social media page, Afia Pokua expressed her frustration over the situation and accused the three of jealousy and sabotaging her excellent idea.

"Because of envy, selfishness, and witchcraft, they shot the idea down because Vim Lady was doing the show."

Fadda Dickson flaunts Goyard bags

Fadda Dickson, the General Manager of Despite Media, got many people talking about his Goyard Bourget bags, which are worth over GH¢2 million.

He was spotted travelling to the United States with the United Showbiz crew for the Ghana Music Awards USA, which happened on August 17, 2024.

Ghanaians questioned the cost of the luxury bags, while others worried that airport staff did not handle the bags with due care.

Vim Lady speaks on Ghanaians chilling

YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Pokua, in a lighthearted Facebook post, asked how Ghanaians were able to afford to travel to Kwahu for Easter vacation, given the public's complaints that things were hard.

Kwahu is the favourite holiday location for most Ghanaians during Easter, where they visit to unwind and enjoy themselves.

The Facebook post garnered a lot of reactions, with many Ghanaians dropping interesting comments.

