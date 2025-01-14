A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after she excelled in the licensure exams

She posted a video of her results slip and expressed joy that she was inching closer to her dream

Social media users who commented on the video celebrated the lady on excelling in the exam

A young lady's quest to become a nurse received a massive boost after she took to social media to celebrate her academic success.

This comes after she posted a short clip announcing that she had passed her licensure examination organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

In highlighting her success, the post showed a picture of the lady during her time as a nursing student.

The post then showed her licensure results, which confirmed that she had good grades in the Basic Clinical Nursing, General Paper, and Basic Practical Nursing exams.

The young lady expressed joy that her hard work had paid off as she thanked God for excelling in the exam.

"My God did not fail me. Dear Lord, your girl is grateful. I was patiently waiting for the perfect time to use this sound, and this is the moment. Thank you, Jesus," she wrote in the video's caption.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 2,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate aspiring nurse on her success

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the lady on excelling in the exam and moving closer to achieving her dream of becoming a nurse.

Sconzybae added:

"I tap into ur blessing."

afyacutie2 reacted:

"Goddddddd this is more than what we prayed for Congratulations. I remember how you guys suffered in that school."

blac_arab1 reacted:

"May all your Insha Allah be your Alhamdullilah... Congratulations."

TheLordFavGIRL added:

"I tap into your blessings congratulations."

Baby Tina🇬🇭

"Congratulations, a very big congratulations, man."

Hassan Siisi reacted:

"Congratulations once again. I tap in your blessings this year too."

Blezz Young money reacted:

"Congrats sis. but pls be careful bcoz not everything needs to post here pls."

Queen Akorfa added:

"Congratulations dear l tap into your blessings."

Lily added:

"Congratulations to you sis, you really deserve it."

user520451240111azusika added:

"Awwww am happy for you dear."

Adepa added:

"I tap into your blessings dear congratulations."

Prince Teddy

"Congratulations to you dear. U are humbly welcome to the noble profession."

YUSSIF ABDUL JALILU reacted:

"Alhamdulillah for everything my sister."

Indomie seller delights as she bags degree

YEN.com.gh also reported that an Indomie seller achieved a significant milestone by earning her degree in nursing.

Elizabeth Narh couldn't hide her excitement as she flaunted her graduation photos in a post on her social media handles.

Sharing her excitement, the lady attributed her academic successes to hard work, perseverance, and divine intervention.

Elizabeth said she juggled her business and studies for years, often staying late to prepare for exams after long shifts at work.

She also acknowledged her husband's role in her academic journey and expressed gratitude to him for his support.

