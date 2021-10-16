In January, lots of people make declarations into the new year and for a man named Kobina, his confession was 2021 will be filled with accomplishments

However, things took an interesting turn as Kobina found himself in the hospital batting for his life in April

Interestingly, this appeared to have been a fulfillment of Kobina's prayers as he finally recovered miraculously

A spirit-filled Ghanaian gentleman identified on Twitter as Kobina with the handle @kobi_newton has narrated how he declared 2021 to be a year of supernatural accomplishments but he ended up being tested in a great way.

"Frame 1,2 - January 1st- Me declaring 2021 my Year of Supernatural Accomplishments then making and singing songs about it.

"Frame 3,4 - April 8th - Me battling for my life then surviving with countless broken bones, teeth and stitches. I have stories to tell," his post on Twitter indicated.

Man faces trials after declaring 2021 a year of accomplishments Photo credit: @kobi_newton/Twitter

In a post on October 15, 2021, he mentioned that through it all, victory came from God and his declaration finally manifested.

In his own words:

"I start a new chapter. How i recovered? Supernatural! Every Year presents new challenges. But God always comes through for me. My Life is a literal testimony of God's faithfulness. In Due time, we'll tell our story."

Source: Yen