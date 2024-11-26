Arne Slot has grabbed attention not only for his tactical brilliance but also for an unusual matchday ritual aimed at keeping bad luck at bay

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has a peculiar superstition he follows religiously on matchdays, according to reports.

The 46-year-old Dutchman, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp in June 2024, faced skepticism about his Premier League credentials after arriving from the Eredivisie.

However, Slot has silenced doubters with a sensational start at Anfield.

On Sunday, a Mohamed Salah brace secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Southampton, extending Liverpool’s lead atop the Premier League table to eight points over Manchester City.

Slot’s side also tops the 36-team Champions League table, boasting a flawless four wins from four games.

Arne Slot's bizarre superstition before games

While much of Liverpool’s success can be attributed to Slot’s tactics, the players’ performances, and the electric Anfield atmosphere, the manager’s unique superstition might also play a part.

According to Mail Sport, Slot has avoided looking at the clock precisely at 13:13 (1:13) for years, convinced the number brings bad luck.

Interestingly, Liverpool’s squad does not include the number 13—a detail that may offer Slot extra peace of mind.

Slot’s superstition might be unconventional, but he’s not alone in football’s long history of quirky rituals.

Whether it’s luck, strategy, or both, Liverpool’s impressive form under Slot’s leadership has fans dreaming of silverware.

Slot ready for Real Madrid challenge

Meanwhile, Slot is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning seven of their last eight encounters with Liverpool, including the 2018 and 2021 Champions League finals.

While this history could weigh on some players, Slot, a new face in the rivalry, remains confident ahead of the November 27 clash.

“They, like Manchester City, are two teams who’ve dominated football in the last few years,” Slot told BBC Sport. “That’s why we needed to win today, and I’m happy we did.”

Legends Salah has outscored

YEN.com.gh also listed some Premier League icons Salah has outscored in the league's history.

The Egyptian has 165 goals and is eighth on the all-time list, ahead of legends like David Beckham, Eden Hazard, and Robin van Persie.

