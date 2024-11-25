A video of a Ghanaian lady who allegedly took money from people who intended to enrol at the DWP Academy has spoken

In a video, she refuted claims duping people of GH¢10,000 but said she took a lesser amount of money

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

The Ghanaian lady who allegedly defrauded dancers interested in joining the DWP Academy has spoken.

This is after the group accused her of defrauding their prospective customers of GH¢10,000.

In a video, Portia Tetteh claimed the allegations were not entirely true as she did not take the said amount.

She noted that she had never seen that kind of money in her entire life. She clarified that she only took GH¢500 from the prospective DWP Academy customers and promised to return the money to the woman soon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's video

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady rebutting DWP Academy's claim were confused. Many questioned why she had recorded the footage since her story wasn't adding up.

@mr_avorr wrote:

"She say “me that I’m here have I seen 100 million before."

@KwakuGriffin wrote:

"Was she actually attending the dancing class to loose weight or to skim parents? Maybe she had 2 motives. If he phone no be tecno den I-tel you."

@markuz_Garvey wrote:

"A thief is a thief. She’s even saying “what will happen next”. Make dem arrest um."

@VhimUpdatez wrote:

“Count my hand” ofui, as them lef am see the mouth she still get Dey talk. Plus en Grammarly be."

@Manni_phred wrote:

"Obolo dierr asa fa wo ho b3n,Obolo fraudster."

@themugaby wrote:

"Oh is 5 millien she collet. 100 gana 100 gana 5, so why are they saying she collet 100 million."

@benbenaqua wrote:

"If you’re saying it say it well. Sɛ mo ka aaa monka no yie."

@Chinx91Official wrote:

"Na what’s the mobile number for ? Momo anaa."

@abe_naaaa1 wrote:

“ 100 gunner 100 gunner 5, count my hand.”

Lady grabbed for defrauding DWP Academy customers

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy had distanced itself from a lady taking money from dancers interested in joining their classes.

In a viral TikTok video, DWP Academy warned the public to disregard any other person who has been taking money from people in the name of DWP since the Academy.

The Academy's known faces took to social media to spit out the fraudulent individual and detail her actions.

