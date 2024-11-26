Adib Saani, a foreign policy and security analyst, has raised doubts about the account of events of the kidnapping of Sylvia Baah

He said there are glaring inconsistencies in the account put forward by the Herald Newspaper casting a dark shadow on the incident

He urged the Ghana Police Service to thoroughly investigate the incident to allow the truth come to light

Foreign policy and security analyst Adib Saani has raised concerns about the alleged kidnapping of Sylvia Baah, the Airport Services Manager for Emirates Airlines in Accra.

He noted that while the allegations are worrying, there are glaring inconsistencies in the account reported by The Herald Newspaper, which suggest that the kidnapping could have possibly been staged.

Adib Saani , a security analyst, says there are inconsistencies in the claims put forward by The Herald Newspaper about Sylvia Baah's kidnapping.

Source: UGC

The Herald Newspaper, on Monday, November 25, 2024, released a bold account of the alleged kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah.

According to the paper, Sylvia was kidnapped in front of her home on her way back from the gym by heavily armed men posing as police officers.

The paper further implicated two National Security operatives and one other for apparently orchestrating the alleged kidnapping after clashing with Sylvia at the Kotoka International Airport after she allegedly refused to allow them to board a plane they were scheduled to board but failed to do so on time.

The paper alleged that the kidnapping was payback for that airport incident.

Expert reacts to The Herald's account

Reacting to the account of events, Adib Saani said the narrative was baffling and raised serious questions about the authenticity of the claims.

He noted that if Sylvia had indeed been kidnapped in front of her house, it would only be right if surveillance footage of the kidnapping was released to the public to help identify the assailants and corroborate the incident.

The CEO of Jatikay Security further questioned the motive that National Security operatives would have to kidnap Sylvia, describing the alleged motive of the missed flight as frivolous and questioned why she has yet to provide evidence to support her claims that she was handcuffed for hours while in custody.

Adib Saani further noted that if indeed she was kidnapped, it would only be prudent for her to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to apprehend the said perpetrators.

He called on the Ghana Police Service to rigorously investigate the case and address all inconsistencies. He added that if it is discovered to be a hoax crime, the perpetrators should face the full rigours of the law.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he stated that “Sylvia Baah owes Ghana a full and truthful account of what transpired during those critical hours. Until then, the spectre of a staged kidnapping will continue to loom over this perplexing case.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Authority has also initiated its own investigation into the claims.

Police allegedly rescue Sylvia

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service had allegedly rescued kidnap victim Sylvia Patience Baah after she was kidnapped on Thursday, November 21.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, assured the public that it had since launched an operation to hunt for the abduction perpetrators.

Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has spoken to the victim and her kin who are reportedly in good spirits.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh