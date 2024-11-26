Global site navigation

GH Lady Who Travelled Abroad Recently Rushes Out of Her Room to Experience Snow for the First Time
by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • A Ghanaian lady based in the UK experienced snow for the first time in her life after relocating abroad recently
  • The young lady, identified as Ayisha Hamisu said she was in her room sleeping when she saw the snowfall and decided to come out to witness it
  • She was captured in a video standing in an open space close to her Birmingham apartment while the snow particles fell on her

A Ghanaian lady who recently relocated abroad for greener pastures has shared her first snowfall experience.

While snow was falling, Ayisha Hamisu, who was in her room in the UK, rushed outside to catch a glimpse of it.

Ayisha Hamisu, Ghanaian lady, travelled abroad, snow experience, UK
A Ghanaian lady shares her first snow experience after travelling abroad recently. Photo credit: @yee_sha.xx/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Hamisu was captured standing in an open space while snow particles fell on her.

The Birmingham-based lady indicated in captions accompanying her video that it was her first time seeing snowfall since relocating to the UK a couple of months ago.

"My first snow experience in the UK. I was in bed the whole day," she wrote.

Netizens react to Ayisha Hamisu's TikTok post

Ayisha Hamisu's video attracted reactions from netizens after they chanced on the video on TikTok.

YEN.om.gh compiled a few of the reactions video below:

@Miss_sandra wrote:

"Awww I’m in Birmingham too."

@𝐇𝐚𝐣𝐣 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐲 also wrote:

"Birmingham is so cold nowadays."

@odisika said:

"Enjoy the - where in Birmingham do you live."

@muta also said:

"Come I will give you the aboniki."

@Ayisha Hamisu replied:

"I’m coming."

@LIKITANWAYA commented:

"Always loving you my beautiful queen."

Ghanaian lady laments over cold weather abroad

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman based abroad took to social media to lament over the cold weather.

In a video, the lady was sighted practically freezing in the cold weather and suggested that abroad was not good for her.

Consequently, she indicated her plans to return to Ghana because she cannot cope with the cold weather conditions

However, many people who saw the video urged the woman to be cautious regarding her plans to return to Ghana.

