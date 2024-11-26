Constance Nunes' net worth: Rust to Riches star's fortune & career explained

Constance Nunes is a well-known American television personality, model, mechanic, and automobile lover. She is famous for her interest in autos and her appearance on the reality television show Car Masters: Rust to Riches. Given her prominence, how much is she worth? Discover Constance Nunes' net worth and how she has amassed it.

Constance Nunes sits in a garage (L) and poses for a photo in a classic car (R). Photo: @constance_nunes on Instagram (modified by author)

Constance Nunes' career journey began as a youngster when she became involved in her dad's garage's automobile culture. Her youthful passion grew into a professional career where she polished her abilities at some of Southern California's top car dealers. Learn more about Constance Nunes' net worth and career.

Constance Nunes' profile summary

Full name Constance M. Nunes Gender Female Date of birth 17 November 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, United States Current residence Wildomar, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jared Toller Father Ernie Nunes Mother Maria Nunes Profession Television personality, model, mechanic Net worth $2 million Instagram @constance_nunes

What is Constance Nunes' net worth in 2024?

According to citiMuzik and ScottMax, the American mechanic has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She earns income through her television, modelling, and mechanic career. Here is a breakdown of her sources of income.

Modelling career

Constance began her professional career in modelling at automotive trade exhibits through her dad's garage and then racing events. She expanded her modelling portfolio beyond car shows into fashion, working with well-known brands such as Wrangler, Jlux Label, Jockey, Feral Cosmetics, and Javanan Magazine.

In addition to her modelling career, Nunes has appeared in several music videos, notably Paris Hilton's High Off My Love and Enrique Iglesias' I'm a Freak, which features Pitbull. She has also performed stunts in films such as Dodgeball and Bring it On.

Top-5 facts about Constance Nunes. Photo: @constance_nunes on Instagram (modified by author)

Brand endorsements

Constance has also appeared in television advertisements, promoting businesses such as Motorola and Reebok. She has also appeared in ventures such as Kia's Super Bowl Commercial in 2016 and Kim Kardashian's Hollywood Game.

Vehicle repair specialist

Nunes has worked in the automobile sector for over ten years. Her dad exposed her to cars when she was a child, which is how she first became interested in mechanics. Nunes then found jobs at vehicle trade fairs.

She has worked as a junior director or service specialist for well-known automakers such as Audi, BMW, Acura, and Ford. The American model has undertaken impressive initiatives, such as constructing automobiles for regional business leaders like Charlie's Corvettes and CARS.

She contributes her experience to Gotham Garage, where she restores and sells classic cars. How much does Constance make on Gotham Garage? Her actual compensation from Gotham Garage is not publicly available.

Constance Nunes' TV show

Constance Nunes is known for her roles in TV shows such as Car Masters: Rust to Riches (2018–2023) and The Viall Files (2020). These shows have increased her recognition, cementing her reputation as a prominent figure in the vehicle rehabilitation industry.

Constance Nunes' garage

The American mechanic has a car workshop called CARS By Constance. The garage, founded by Constance Nunes, is at the cutting edge of automobile innovation and rehabilitation. Constance's career spans over 19 years, and she works not only as CEO of the garage but also as the primary designer, mechanic, and artisan.

Constance Nunes' car collection

What kind of car does Constance Nunes drive? Constance Nunes's car collection includes classic and sporty automobiles, including the Babystang, "Miss Calypso" 1970 Boss 429, "Little Debbie" 1966 Mustang, 1956 F100, and Starliner.

Car racing

Constance Nunes is an accomplished race car driver. She has competed in the famous Gumball Rally 3000 and the Targa Trophy, driving a Hot Wheels Range Rover SVR.

TV personality Constance Nunes poses for photos on the grid before the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on 6 June 2021 in Sonoma, California. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Social media influencing

Constance has a strong presence on several social media networks. Her Instagram account has over 1.3 million followers and features a diverse collection of exciting photographs of automobiles and her personal life. She expresses her enthusiasm for the automobile sector on Instagram.

Nunes also has an X (Twitter) account where she constantly connects with her followers, sharing thoughts and information regarding automobile building and restoration. Her social media presence enables her to interact with other car enthusiasts while imparting her knowledge.

FAQs

Who is the woman in the Gotham Garage? Constance Nunes is the main mechanic of Gotham Garage and the sole female cast member of Car Masters: Rust to Riches. What does Constance Nunes do for a living? She is a mechanic, model, and reality TV personality. How old is Constance Nunes? As of 2024, she is 35 years old. She was born on 17 November 1989. Who are Constance Nunes' parents? Her parents are Maria and Ernie Nunes. Who is the owner of Gotham Garage Ferrari? Mark Towle owns it. Who is Constance married to? She is currently not married. However, she was previously married to Jared Toller. Does Constance Nunes have a child? She does not have a child at this time.

Constance Nunes' net worth is growing, thanks to his dedication and hard work. She is known for her impeccable automotive restoration skills and love for automobiles. Constance has worked with prestigious brands such as Ford and Audi, cementing her place as an esteemed automobile restoration and refurbishment professional.

