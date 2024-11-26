A video of a Ghanaian coconut seller and his beautiful girlfriend sharing their love story has surfaced on social media

In the video, the lovers opened up about the challenges they encountered and also their dreams and aspirations

Netizens who saw the video were touched by their story and expressed their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian man who sells coconuts on the street and his girlfriend have warmed hearts on social media with their intriguing love story.

In a viral TikTok video, the man flaunted the beautiful lady who sits with him to assist in his business.

Ghanaian coconut seller is flaunting his beautiful girlfriend, who wants to be a nurse. Image source: Omar_foreigner_studios

Source: TikTok

He noted that the lady has been very supportive and faithful since many men tried to woo her but to no avail.

Despite her beauty and the attention she receives from other men, the woman remains committed to her relationship with the coconut seller.

She has expressed her ambition to become a nurse and has the full support of her boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to couple's video

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the duo's story. They expressed their views in the comment section.

@Emherpha Phrankhar wrote:

"Wow this relationship is God sent. I pray God will open doors for them Amen."

@SHEILA wrote:

"May God let this marriage come to pass."

@Nani wrote:

"May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light. May good luck pursue you each morning & night bro."

@QuAmE PaRiS🇫🇷 wrote:

"The brotherhood must award this lady."

@Qwame Simple wrote:

"Bro it will end in tears if you don’t know go and ask the Baby jet."

@Francis Amankwah wrote:

"A prayer for you guys, May God open doors for you. Amen"

@abraham nartey wrote:

"Help her to the school and take it 50/50. Because if you love someone help the person in your little way. I pray she won't disappoint you but remember 50/50."

@AKOA MICHAEL wrote:

"Oh God always protect this soul's and bless them for us. I thank you for answering my humble prayers."

Love from the forest

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady shared how she met her boyfriend.

In a video shared by Silent Beads, the young lady noted that she met her man one day when she went to the forest to pray.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their delight in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh