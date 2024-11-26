Sandra Boateng, in an interview, stated that she could not date a man who would not support her financially, especially her business

The actress said she was not the type to ask for wigs and other material items, but when she needs support for her business, it is a must to provide

She added that a man who could not provide for her was not the type of man she wanted, noting that there was someone for everyone

Ghanaian actress Sandra Boateng has stated that she expects financial support from any man she dates. In an interview, she explained that she was not interested in receiving gifts like wigs or material items. Instead, she wanted more practical support, especially for her business.

Sandra Boateng emphasised that a man who could not support her financially was not the right partner for her. She said that she believed financial assistance was an important factor in a relationship.

She also noted that her expectations do not apply to everyone. She noted that everyone needed to date within their financial capacity.

Her comments have sparked a heated debate online. Some Ghanaians agreed with her, while a large majority were not pleased with her expectations.

Kumawood actress' relationship expectations spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NPKAY_24 said:

"Kyerɛ sɛ ɔbaa biaa de n'afu na ɛ nam 😅. Ɛ na supportive boyfriend, supportive boyfriend. Just say you're an orphan looking for a guardian to take care of you."

kenimarteyMD reacted:

"Why would kyekyeku go in for a chick like this. She is definitely not in for the love."

Rychy said:

"Always a woman is the one that will go in-need to need help from a man concert."

THATGUY said:

"Someone said this someday ago and it was used against her when she needed help."

Kwaku Manu gives relationship advice

Financial expectations from ladies like Sandra Boateng prompted Kwaku Manu to advise men to make sure they are financially stable before dating.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor told young men to focus on hard work and making money before getting themselves into relationships or marriage.

He explained further why men must be financially secure before their children are born.

