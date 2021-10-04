A man recently woke up to a nightmare he never thought would ever come through, midnight wees will never be the same

Social media user Mona Bushiru took to the Zambian Snakes And Other Crawlies Facebook page to share how his wife’s braid had him tripping thinking it was a snake

Fellow social media users got a kick out of Mona’s post and filled the comment section with hilarious comments

Everyone gets a little scared when they wake up at night to go to the toilet, luckily, rarely do we ever have anything to get the really hibijibis about. One man’s worst midnight loo trip nightmare recently came true though, or so he thought.

Social media user Mona Bushiru took to the Zambian Snakes And Other Crawlies Facebook page to share a funny story. Image: @Mona Bushiru

Source: UGC

Social media user Mona Bushiru took to the Zambian Snakes And Other Crawlies Facebook page to share his story. Getting up to use the toilet late at night, Mona had a mini heart attack when he saw something that looked like a snake on his bathroom mat.

Coming to after almost pasing out in fright and weeing the bathroom wet, Mona realized it was just one of his bae’s braids, thankfully. Having a good laugh at himself, Mona had to share the story with his peeps. Mona is sure his wife was planning his demise lol.

Mona posted:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media user Mona Bushiru took to the Zambian Snakes And Other Crawlies Facebook page to share a funny story. Image: @Mona Bushiru

Source: Facebook

Peeps were left crying out of laughter after reading Mona’s post. Fellow midnight fright people made it clear that going to the loo in the dark is rookie error number one.

See some of the hilarious comments below:

Charlotte Smith said:

“First you know dam well y’all can’t pee in dark no way you are making it into the toilet. Second, that is too funny I almost pee on myself laughing I can only imagine her waking up and walking in finding him on the floor covered in pee and laughing her as off.”

Charlx Pacino Konjela Jr. suggested:

“Samantha No more Braids in the house. Comprendè?”

Margaret Belemu shared:

“Kabwe Patrick Chanda this is so funny, remember how you always complain about my wigs hanging on the hand bag stand ”

Malisela Ng'uni Mulapwa laughed hard:

“You cracked my ribs”

Snake Rescuer Nick Evans Catches 4 Beautiful but Lethal Vine Snakes

Winter is far behind us and with the toastier days here to stay for the next few months, Durban's snakes are coming out to play. Popular snake rescuer, Nick Evans, posted about a very interesting and tricky situation which led to him rescuing four vine snakes in the area of Wyebank.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he details how he caught the snakes and why this experience is so intriguing to him. In one part of the post, he says:

"Four vine snakes! Incredible! We could not believe it. Although, we were now scanning for more, pushing our luck! No more were seen, though, sadly.

"We presumed it was three males after a female. However, it turns out that it's two males and two females. They had to be together for mating. The homeowners did describe male combat- two snakes were wrapped around each other as they climbed, then they'd fall. That sounds like combat."

Source: Yen.com.gh