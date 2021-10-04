The story of a Japanese princess set to marry someone who is not from a royal family has caused massive reactions on social media

With the princess' move, she will be losing all the privileges that come with royalty, forgoing all her inheritance

Many people who reacted to the video has said that their love story seems like a fairytale that happened in real life

The wedding between Japanese Princess Mako and a commoner, Kei Komuro, will be taking place in October 2021, Aljazeera has reported.

It should be noted that the couple went viral days ago after their relationship became public knowledge.

Many people have commended their love life. Photo source: Jean Catuffe, Kyodo News Stills, Carl Court

She gave up her royalty

To marry the man that has been tagged a “commoner”, the lady will be giving up her royal status and inheritances worth billions.

In a video shared by Aljazeera, the couple met each other in 2012. Komuro who is a lawyer is said to be a very controversial figure in the US.

How they planned to marry

The couple’s plan to marry in 2018 was put off after reports said that the man’s family was facing financial difficulty.

Though the Japanese strips a woman of her royalty when she marries a commoner, the same does not apply to men. Not having enough males in the family has been stirring a succession crisis.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

inakablues said:

"Good for her... get out while you can!"

surmeydee said:

"Respect...like a fairytale...love wins."

tayatanzy said:

"So we have 2 Princesses in America."

marilyne_13 said:

"This warmed up my heart, puzzled me and humoured me all at once. They were bothered by a ponytail .. that’s funny."

deedeedevereaux said:

"Welcome to the states, Princess. Where women do whatever the hell we want (just avoid Texas)."

She married her interviewer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man has recently taken to social media to share beautiful photos of his gorgeous bride and himself on their wedding day.

The post, shared by @peratov on his Twitter account, narrated how he met his bride six years ago when he volunteered as a tour guide, and his tourist is now his wife.

He also expressed his appreciation to a name he mentioned as Mageda without disclosing who she was.

