US Election 2024: Trump Takes Commanding Lead Over Harris After Win In 2 Key States
- US Republican candidate Donald Trump has been projected to win the key states of North Carolina and Georgia
- Trump is on the path to securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the US election
- Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris is leading in Michigan, though only 32% of the votes have been reported
Donald Trump has been projected to win North Carolina and Georgia, the first two of the seven battleground states to be decided in the US election.
This puts Trump on the path to securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race.
Multiple reports noted that the victories resulted from a strong performance in traditional rural areas.
Across the US, in counties that have reported their results, the former president is making modest but noticeable headway.
Trump is showing solid returns in most of the battleground states reported so far.
He is inching slightly ahead in Arizona and Wisconsin. More than half of the votes have been counted in those two states.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is leading in Michigan, though only 32% of the votes have been reported.
The results so far show that Trump is outperforming polling projections.
Before the election, presidential rival candidates were deadlocked — 48% to 48% — for the popular vote, according to the Siena/New York Times survey published on Friday, October 25.
A Univision and YouGov survey showed Harris was leading Trump by 34 points among Latino voters in Pennsylvania.
Source: YEN.com.gh
