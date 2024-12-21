Soldiers will be deployed to assist the police in maintaining security during the re-collation of election results

The National Election Security Task Force warned supporters of political parties from massing up at collation centres

The Electoral Commission earlier complained that the National Election Security Task Force had not provided enough security at collation centres

Soldiers will be deployed to maintain security for the re-collation of results for outstanding constituencies from the December 7 elections.

The National Election Security Task Force confirmed the deployment at a press conference on December 20.

Soldiers are being deployed to provide security for the re-collation of results

Source: Getty Images

Addressing the media on December 20, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service and spokesperson for the election security task force, urged political actors to refrain from inciting their supporters to converge at collation centres.

“We wish to caution the public that non-accredited persons will not be permitted at the centres. Also, the Task Force would like to urge the political parties to refrain from inciting their supporters to mass up at the coalition centres to disrupt the process."

The results being collated again because of disruptions are for the Okaikwei Central, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Obuasi East, Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano North, and Dome Kwabenya.

The commission said the Okaikwei Central results were declared publicly despite results from 31 polling stations not being included in the final collated result.

The Ablekuma North results were also declared ahead of time, with 62 polling stations said to have been excluded from the final collated result.

It stressed that the incidents were unacceptable as they did not follow due process and further stated that these declarations were made under duress.

NDC files injunction against Electoral Commission

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress filed an injunction against the Electoral Commission's decision to re-collate results of some constituencies.

It maintains that the commission does not have the authority to undertake such an exercise.

This followed the decision to declare the aforementioned constituency’s collations and declaration of results invalid.

