A young man in love has resorted to social media to share pictures of his beautiful bride and himself, with a story attached

In his post, @peratov shared that, he met his bride six years ago when he was volunteering as a tour guide

Many netizens who saw his post say they need to have a career change

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man has recently taken to social media to share beautiful photos of his gorgeous bride and himself on their wedding day.

The post, shared by @peratov on his Twitter account, narrated how he met his bride six years ago when he volunteered as a tour guide, and his tourist is now his wife.

He also expressed his appreciation to a name he mentioned as Mageda without disclosing who she was.

Man who Volunteered as tour Guide for Tourist ties the knot with the same Person six Years Later Source: @peratov

Source: Twitter

His post has close to 6000 likes, over 1200 retweets and 111 comments at the time of this publication.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tweeps who saw his post and the story behind it headed to the comments section to wish him well and inform him of their plans to change careers.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@sonofomenuko commented;

Congratulations. Quick questiim: is that first frame you doing your tour guide duties? Nah, brah. Ya'all were on a date.

From @JK_Selorm;

Boys... we're in the wrong line of works

@ItzEliInit replied:

Adding tour guide to my profile

@candle_mc said:

Charley e check like we all for be your guides oo

@ReginaGina01 commented:

Okay. We are not going to talk about how that wedding dress is so gorgeous on her

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a 29-year-old Ghanaian accountant, has anonymously taken to social media to share a financial plight he finds himself in after throwing an extravagant wedding to please his bride.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle, @roll_up_kofi, the anonymous man recounted his saga in detail.

The man said he used to have serious arguments with his now-wife concerning the size of their wedding.

He wanted a small cost-effective wedding while the wife wanted an extravagant dream wedding.

Insisting on a big wedding, the then-girlfriend whose name was revealed to be Freda gave him an ultimatum.

Source: Yen