List of 15 activities of Akufo-Addo's 4-day working visit to the Ashanti region

On Friday, 1st October 2021, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commenced a 4-day tour of the Ashanti Region, as part of his duties as the President.

His visit to the Ashanti region was solely to interact with the chiefs and people of the towns visited, commission projects, and also inspect some ongoing projects.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all the activities Akufo-Addo undertook during his four-day visit to the Ashanti region.

Akufo-Addo's 4-day working visit to the Ashanti region Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

1. Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, where I thanked him and Asanteman for the strong support in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

2. Inspected ongoing works on the construction of the Kumasi International Airport, which, according to the contractor is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

3. Akufo-Addo was in the studios of Ashh FM where he talked about a lot of things including the coup in Guinea and its effects as well as ECOWAS sanctions.

4. He inspected the processing plant of Darko Farms, which has been revitalised by the 1-District-1-Factory policy.

5. Akufo-Addo also paid a courtesy call on the Akroponghene and Nananom of Nwabiagya North.

6. He inspected ongoing work on the construction of the J.A. Kufuor Senior High and Technical School.

7. Akufo-Addo inspected ongoing work in the Abuakwa-Tanoso Road; visited the site of the Creative Arts SHS in Kwadaso.

8. Inspected ongoing work on the construction of the Ohwimase-Twedie Road in the Atwima Kwanwoma Road.

9. The president also worshipped with congregants at the Church of Pentecost, McKeown Temple.

10. Inspected work on the Lake Road Expansion Project.

11. Inspected ongoing work on the construction of the 250 capacity Regional Hospital at Sawua

12. Inspected ongoing work on the construction of the Dompoase Junction to Aputuogya Road.

13. Inspected the newly constructed Bosomtwe Girls SHS; commissioned the NHIA office in Bekwai.

14. Inspected work on the Bekwai Hospital, which is nearly complete.

15. Commissioned the Cocoa Ase Astro Turf, at Abrepo Junction.

Alan Kyeremanteng and Afriyie Akoto are eyeing my seat

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that his ministers for Trade and Industry as well as Agriculture, Alan Kyeremanteng, and Afriyie Akoto both have their eyes on his seat.

Akufo-Addo seemed to have announced contenders for the next leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as his tenure comes to an end.

Both ministers have reportedly harbored ambitions to become the flagbearer of the ruling party according to a report filed by 3news.com.

Source: Yen