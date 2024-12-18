Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has predicted a transformative tenure for President-elect John Mahama

Duncan-Williams paid a courtesy call on Mahama on December 17 following his victory in the 2024 election

The Action Chapel overseer expressed hope that there will be positive governance in the next four years

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams offered prayers for John Mahama in the hope of a transformative tenure as president following his election win.

During a courtesy call to the president-elect, Duncan-Williams said Mahama’s leadership would bring about positive change.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams predicts a very good presidency for John Mahama. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that he expressed hope that there will be positive governance in the next four years.

“…the negative narratives that have plagued governments of this country will change during your term in office, and we will see a new and beautiful Ghana by the grace of God.”

Duncan-Williams also said he long believed Mahama would be able to govern Ghana again despite his 2016 election defeat.

“So, when 2020 ended, I was very confident irrespective of whatever anybody said that it was your time to come back to fulfil the mandate and to finish your unfinished business."

Heads of State congratulate Mahama

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the latest to congratulate Mahama on his victory in the December 7 presidential elections.

The Russian president’s congratulatory message was in a letter from Russia’s Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov, during a courtesy call on John Mahama at his residence on December 13, 2024.

President Kagame of Rwanda also congratulated John Mahama on his election victory.

He noted the shared commitment to progress both he and Mahama have and expressed his readiness to work together to strengthen the two countries’ bilateral ties and advance the vision of a prosperous Africa.

President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania also congratulated John Mahama on his electoral victory.

Duncan-Williams regrets his style of parenting

YEN.com.gh reported that Duncan-Williams expressed regrets about balancing ministry and family life.

The preacher said he could not balance the two roles in his life well, which caused him a lot.

Even though he provided for his family's material needs, Duncan-Williams acknowledged the emotional void his absence created.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh