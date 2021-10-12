Akufo-Addo is one of the wisest men in the world – Serbian President says

Serbia President, Aleksandar Vučić, has described President Nana Akufo-Addo as one of the wisest men in the world

Vučić said a lot can be learnt from the Ghanaian president

The Serbian president was impressed with Akufo-Addo's in-depth knowledge of world power

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has described Ghanaian president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as one of the wisest men in the world.

He added that one can learn a lot of things from him.

Vučić, who was clearly impressed with Akufo-Addo's in-depth knowledge of world power, said he has learnt a lot of things from him.

Serbian President and Ghanaian President Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

"... I fully agree he is one of the wisest men, one of the great erudite one can learn so many things from,” he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He made this known during bilateral talks with Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the press conference, the Serbian leader, Vučić, indicated that Ghana and Serbia have pledged to build closer ties, and deepen the ties of friendship and bonds of cooperation between them.

He reinforced the necessity for such closer ties of co-operation between countries belonging to the Non-Aligned Movement, and the urgent need to deepen the bonds between Ghana and Serbia.

Over 49,000 NABCo beneficiaries have been integrated into the public sector

Still, on politics, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that over 49,000 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) have been integrated into the public sector.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom.com, Akufo-Addo added that others have also become entrepreneurs after gaining the much-needed experience from NABCo.

Akufo-Addo was captured on record saying this on Kumasi-based Ash FM during his working tour of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

"49,000 have so far transitioned either to permanent employment or working for themselves. That’s nearly 50% of the beneficiaries," he said.

He added that more young graduates from tertiary and vocationall institutes will be benefiting from the program.

Source: Yen