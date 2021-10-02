Akufo-Addo has revealed that Alan Kyeremanteng and Afriyie Akoto want to be president

Addressing Otumfuo, he said both of them have their eyes on the presidential seat

Akufo-Addo revealed that Alan has been vying for the seat for a long time

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that his ministers for Trade and Industry as well as Agriculture, Alan Kyeremanteng, and Afriyie Akoto both have their eyes on his seat.

Akufo-Addo seemed to have announced contenders for the next leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as his tenure comes to an end.

Both ministers have reportedly harboured ambitions to become the flagbearer of the ruling party according to a report filed by 3news.com.

Allan Kyeremanteng and Afriyie Akoto seated as Akufo-Addo interacts with Otumfuo Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo made the huge announcement at the Mahyia Palace during his courtesy call on the Ashanti rules yesterday, October 1, 2021.

“Nana let me introduce my team...this is your grandson Dr Afriyie Akoto, my Agric Minister who wants to become the president. Nana, this is Alan Kyeremanten, he has been vying for my seat for a very long time,” he said.

Alan Kyeremanteng and Afriyie Akoto

For as long as Ghanaians can remember, Alan Kyeremanteng, popularly known as Alan Cash has been vying for the flagbearership position of the ruling NPP.

Unfortunately for him, and despite his popularity amongst the Ghanaian people he always lost the seat to Akufo-Addo during the presidential primaries.

Despite being Akufo-Addo's biggest contender during party primaries, he has always given his best in his ministerial position to help the Akuffo-Addo government rule.

Afriyie Akoto on the other hand has no history of party presidential primaries yet, wants to try his luck.

Unlike Alan Cash, Dr Afriyie Akoto is quite unpopular among the Ghanaian people and might not even stand a chance.

Meanwhile, the NPP has barred party members from campaigning ahead of the presidential primaries in 2023.

The party has issued a code of conduct to all aspiring members and warned of punitive measures if any campaign.

The leading contenders include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

