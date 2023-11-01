A paramount chief in the Western Region has criticised Nana Akufo-Addo's poor approach to development

Awulai Agyefi Kwame said despite the huge success of Akufo-Addo's re-election bid in the Western Region, the roads remain deplorable

The Paramount Chief of Nsien said despite the historical and economic significance of the Western Region, the region has been neglected by the Akufo-Addo government

The Paramount Chief of the Nsien Traditional Area in the Western Region has expressed regret for backing Nana Akufo-Addo's re-election bid in 2020.

Awulai Agyefi Kwame has said the administration led by President Akufo-Addo has been a disaster for the people of the Western region in terms of development.

"I'm saying the people of the Western Region have been neglected. Our voices don't matter to the Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia government. If we [chiefs and people] don't wake, our roads will deteriorate even more," the Paramount Chief can be heard saying in Twi.

Awulai Agyefi Kwame has criticised Nana Akufo-Addo for poorly developing Western Region roads. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @GJAWesternregion

According to him, supporting Akufo-Addo's re-election bid, which was under the taglines "4 More 4 Nana" and "4 More To Do More" in 2020, was a terrible decision.

Awulai Agyefi Kwame also said he is disappointed with the government's approach to addressing the needs of the Western Region, emphasising that the region has not received the respect and attention it deserves.

One of his major concerns is the deteriorating state of the region's road infrastructure, particularly the stretch from Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi.

He questioned whether there has been any significant improvement in the condition of these roads in the Western Region despite the resounding "4 More 4 Nana" campaign.

"If we are supposed to speak the truth, our roads have deteriorated more during this NPP era than under any other government. The government's performance in the Western region is evident, and '4 More for Nana' has been a disaster for the Western region," he added.

Awulai Agyefi Kwame also highlighted the importance of the minerals extracted from the region for the country's development.

He expressed disappointment that despite the region's historical significance, its voice is not adequately represented in the government of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia.

He urged the leaders of the Western Region to raise their voices to prevent further deterioration of the region's roads and advocate for the region's interests in the government.

