An unidentified air hostess has become an internet sensation after she was spotted cuddling a passenger's baby aboard a flight

The kind air hostess who left her 10 months old baby at home with hubby came to the aid of a mother of three on a flight whose kid wouldn't stop crying

Sharing a photo of the air hostess in action, a lady who was on the flight when the deed happened described her as a true hero

An air hostess has been praised on social media for showing kindness to a mother of three on a flight.

The unidentified air hostess' deed came to light after it was shared on LinkedIn by a lady, Maliha Omar, who boarded the same flight.

The kind air hostess came to the aid of the mother of three on a flight Photo Credit: Andrew Woodley, LinkedIn/Maliha Omar

According to Maliha who narrated what actually transpired, a passenger's little kid cried non-stop with attempts by the mother to get the baby to stop proving abortive.

Maliha said she however noticed that the baby had stopped crying 15 minutes later only to find the air hostess cuddling the kid.

She stated that the air hostess went on to ensure the baby fell asleep before handing the kid to his mother.

The air hostess reveals reason why she showed the stranger kindness

Maliha out of awe had walked up to the air hostess to commend her gesture and went on to enquire why she did it.

The air hostess in her response revealed that she had left home her 10-month-old baby with hubby.

The flight worker shared how her 'baby' could not listen to other kids crying on a flight without trying to do something about it.

Social media reacts

Chimango Chikwanda wrote:

"I love this. I once travelled Kenya Airways with my 3 kids all under the age of 6 at the time. The Air Hostesses were extra nice to me that day which was pleasantly surprising. I realised later that they were fussing over me because of my kids. Women do look out for each other regardless of what people choose to believe. #mysisterskeepet."

Alexandre Doyen remarked:

"Empathy intuitively feels like a disadvantage for success in market driven systems and can be perceived as weakness. Paradoxically it has recently been shown to be a key attribute of leadership and long term success for companies. It is also one of the unique traits and strengths of traditional Ethiopian society. I hope that it is never lost."

Jae-Yeon Lim opined:

"What a beautiful story! Mother’s love is really something out of this world. Happy international daughters’ day to amazing moms and daughters!"

Hibo Mohmed said:

"I was on a flight to Amsterdam, The Netherlands: I was sick: The Emirate's Flight Attendant's were amazing: The Flight Attendants were compassionate and I recovered even though I was throwing up a lot. Thanks!: I arrived in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, The Emirates service was great!: The know how to help one recover and get home safe: Thank you!"

