Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a Swedru Senior High School student, returned a lost purse with money he found under his desk to school authorities

Despite peer pressure to keep the money, he explained that it wasn't his and felt it was the right thing to do

Social media users who watched the video commended Jeffery, while others said they would send gifts to appreciate him for his honesty

Jeffery Ebo Arhin, the Swedru Senior High School student who returned the missing purse with money, said some of his friends had told him he should have kept the missing item.

The young man said his friends also mocked him for giving the missing item to the school authority.

Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a Swedru SHS student who returned the missing purse, says some of his friends said he should have kept it. Photo credit: @highschoolafrica

The final-year student narrated how he found the money and the steps he decided to take after finding the missing item.

In a TikTok video, Jeffery said he found the money under his desk after assembly. He then opened the purse and noticed there was money in it. He gave the purse with the money to a prefect so it could be handed over to the school’s authorities.

“It was Wednesday morning. I came to class and under my table I saw this and I picked it. Then I gave it to a prefect in my class. I told him to give it to a teacher.”

When asked why he did not take the money, Jeffery said the purse and the cash did not belong to him, so he did not see the need to take it.

“Because, it is not mine.”

He added that some of his schoolmates questioned why he sent the money to the owner instead of keeping it.

Meanwhile, the school's headmistress called Jeffery’s mother and commended her for raising her child well. She encouraged her to continue with good training for her children.

Netizens commend student who returned missing money

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by highschoolafrica on TikTok. Read them below:

ÄŁÄŠKÄ$ said:

“Building himself, bringing honor to his parents,promoting his church just in one act. Isn’t it beautiful 🤩.”

Dr Chris 🦅🔥 wrote:

“Buh why shld he take it. Is good he didn’t . Why will u allow this small money to distract you.”

E🩷L. 🌹💫 said:

“You all don’t know how this video will help this guy in the next 5 t0 10 years to come /trust me.”

SIR ELI, THE RABBI 🤓 wrote:

“Madam is not being dramatic at all. I am a teacher and I really understand her. This behavior is really rare in our schools these days.”

Raymonddapaah388 said:

“This is so good of him. Hardly will you meet honest and genuine individuals in this shaking economy. God richly bless you, gentleman. You will be great.”

Jasmine wrote:

“The prefect also did well. he could have brushed this case off and taken the money. God bless you two. Keep it up.”

Osei Tutu SHS student returns missing money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Osei Tutu SHS was awarded for giving the money he found to the school authorities.

In a video, the school's chaplain called the young man out at assembly to receive his reward.

Several netizens celebrated him in the comments.

