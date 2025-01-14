Viral Ghanaian husband and wife Isaac and Agnes have been featured in a trending music video

The video is forthe song Dwɛ, composed by a budding Ghanaian artist known as Oheneba Grande

An excerpt of the video is trending on social media, sparking reactions from many Ghanaians

Popular Ghanaian TikTok couple, Isaac and Agnes, have made a debut appearance in the music scene.

The couple were purportedly featured in the music video of a Ghanaian artist, identified as Oheneba Grande.

Isaac and Agnes, the popular Ghanaian TikTok couple feature in a music video. Photo credit: @dr.praisegod/TikTok.

The music video, which is already making waves across the various social media platforms in Ghana, showed Isaac washing a luxurious car while Agnes was captured preparing a meal with the help of another lady.

The song, titled Dwɛ, is a contemporary high-life tune, which deploys a variety of traditional Ghanaian musical elements.

Isaac and Agnes' wedding sparked reactions

Isaac and Agnes became a hot topic for discussion on TikTok after their pre-wedding photos went viral on social media.

Some Ghanaians who saw the pics passed negative remarks about the groom, with many saying he was not handsome.

Others also questioned why Agnes agreed to marry a man like Isaac, considering his not-so-pleasing appearance.

Despite these unfortunate comments, the TikTok couple's wedding came off nicely to the admiration of their loved ones and to the chagrin of their naysayers.

Oheneba Grande would hope to ride on the popularity of the viral TikTok couple to take his music career to the next level.

Ghanaians react to the music video

The music video sighted on the Facebook page of The BBC Ghana sparked a wave of reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of their comments.

@Samuel Bebbery said:

"If this man doesn’t take care he’s wife will give him depression.What sort of life is this...Arh."

@Nana Owusu Boateng also said:

"He's extremely smart. He's simply utilizing the spotlight to enhance his talent, classic. Take your shine bro."

@Kwabena Kwakye commented:

"That's all.. creating opportunities in the mud."

@Hambel Smith also commented:

"So like joke like joke ma guy won’t to use this opportunity to become an artist."

@Augustus Provencal wrote:

"I now understand why he was granting interviews here and there. Akom ni ntserɛmu."

@Derrick Mensahh also wrote:

"Very soon this fame will fade away and his kids will come and remember their father was happy and dancing to tunes while they called him kasongo."

Isaac and Agnes share their love story

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Isaac and Agnes opened up about how they met in a recent interview on YouTube.

The popular couple said they met in Atonsu Gyinyase, one of the towns in the Ashanti Region, and began a friendship.

After a few months of getting to know each other, Isaac said he proposed to Agnes but she turned him down first.

However, after many attempts and promises to be a responsible man, Agnes accepted to Isaac's marriage offer.

