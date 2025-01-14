Teddy Osei, a founding member of the Osibisa music band, passed away at 87 in London on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Afro-Rock music pioneer's death was confirmed by the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons

Teddy Osei's passing garnered attention, with many Ghanaians thronging to social media to mourn him

Teddy Osei, a renowned Ghanaian musician and founding member of the legendary band Osibisa, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the age of 87.

The famous musician, who gained recognition for his impeccable music sound creation skill with the saxophone, reportedly passed away in London, UK.

Bessa Simons, the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), announced the legendary musician's passing during an interview with Hitz FM. The cause of his death is still unknown. The late legendary musician left behind two daughters, Matilda and Shanta Osei.

Teddy Osei, born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, in December 1937 and named after the Ashanti King Osei Tutu, delivered a passion for music during his years as a college student in Sekondi, Takoradi.

The late veteran musician began his music career and created his first band, The Comets, following a brief spell as a building inspector after college.

After three years in London as a student on a government grant to study music and drama, Teddy Osei returned to Ghana. He later formed the Osibisa music band with Sol Amarfio, his brother Mac Tontoh and other members in 1969.

Osibisa enjoyed decades of success as a group, releasing about 16 albums and dropping multiple smash hits, including Sunshine Day, which peaked at number 17 on the UK music charts, and the iconic 1971 song Woyaya. They became synonymous for their incredible exploits as Afro-Rock pioneers.

The Osibisa music band won multiple local and international awards and was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) awards ceremony in London in 2010.

They also toured multiple international countries, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and performed at a concert celebrating Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

Despite several members like drummer and founding member Sol Amarfio and keyboard player and producer Victor Mensah's passing in recent years and others leaving the group due to personal differences, Teddy Osei continued to record and perform music with the remaining members until his passing.

Ghanaians mourn Teddy Osei's passing

The news of Teddy Osei's passing garnered the sympathy of Ghanaians, who mourned him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@charlesaniagolu commented:

"Really sad news: Teddy Osei, founder and leader of the famous seventies afro rock band, Osibisa, has passed on today. May he rest ever!"

@kofiversed said:

The End of an Era: This morning, the passing of Mr Teddy Osei, a founding member of the legendary group Osibisa, was announced. Mr Osei, a pioneer in Afro-rock, was also the older brother of the late Mac Tontoh, a fellow founding member of the iconic band. R.I.P."

@CunnisElijah commented:

"Rest in Power, Teddy Osei. Thank you for the classic tune."

