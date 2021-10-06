Kumawood actor Lil Win and actress Sandra Sarfo have got Ghanaians talking with a new video

They are seen dancing beautifully in the video as if nothing else mattered to them

Many people have commented on the video and made their own conclusion

The two have been rumoured to be dating but she denied it

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has been sighted in a video dancing with Sandra Ababio, who has been rumoured to be his girlfriend.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win and Sandra make the same dance moves as if they had rehearsed it before then.

At a point, Sandra paused and looked on while Lil Win danced. In the end, they laughed together and softly hit their bodies against each other.

A collage of Sandra Ababio and Lil Win. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @sandrasarfoababio/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions with many people admiring the duo. Others, though jumped to their own conclusions saying that dancing together confirms the rumour about the two of them.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akyerebruwaagh: “I love this.”

princenanajr: “It is hurting our enemies.”

de_wise56: “Beautiful people.”

kofiyaga_ky: “You still got those azonto moves.”

inkediapious: “Hmmmm. Confirmation”

qwadwo_dhope_oscar: “Papa no.”

mrs_osei: “Mr. and Mrs.”

eric_jounior.9: “love the move.”

Love rumour

The rumour that Sandra was dating Lil Win started among some Kumawood actors and actresses who appeared to know more.

Comedian Funny Face also made mention of this when he had a fight with the actor sometime ago.

Sandra jumped to Lil Win's defense when Funny Face attacked, making people believe that they truly might be dating.

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh published a video of Sandra wishing Lil Win a happy birthday with "I can never leave without you" song playing in the background.

The denial

However, Sandra vehemently denied ever dating her colleague actor, Lil Win, rubbishing all the dating rumours about them.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Sandra dispelled all the rumours insisting that Lil Win has nothing romantic to do with her.

The actress said Lil Win only liked her for her acting talent and decided to help her without any strings attached.

Lil Win reacts to dating rumour

Lil Win, on the other hand, has not taken it kindly when a journalist asked him about his affair with Sandra Ababio.

In an earlier report published by YEN.com.gh on Youtube, he bluntly told the interviewer not to ask him stupid or foolish questions during interviews.

Source: Yen