• Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has blasted a blogger who asked him about his relationship with Sandra Ababio

• The two have been rumoured to be dating but Ababio rubbished that recently

• In answering the blogger, Lil Win told him bluntly not to ask foolish questions

• He added in the Akan language that he does not like one who tarnishes the image of others

Actor and businessman, Lil Win did not take it kindly at all when asked in an interview about his relationship with actress Sandra Ababio.

In the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Youtube, he bluntly told the interviewer not to ask him stupid or foolish questions during interviews.

He chided the interviewer and told him to ask sensible questions and wait for the answers rather than jumping unto such questions as the one asked.

Lil Win also warned that he does not like people who tarnish the image of others, indicating that he might be forced to stop granting interviews if such things don’t stop.

Rumour

It has been widely rumoured that Lil Win and Sandra Ababio have been seeing each other for some time now.

The rumour became valid for some people when Ababio defended Lil Win and insulted Funny Face when the two men had issues.

The actress’ lavish lifestyle she flaunts on social media was also alleged to be funded by Lil Win, though YEN.com.gh cannot confirm that.

Denial

However, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ababio denied flatly that she was dating Lil Win.

According to her, she has never had any romantic business with Lil Win, stressing that the actor has not even seen her pant before.

The actress revealed that she finds it unfortunate when people make such claims about them because she is dating another man while Lil Win also has his own family.

YEN.com.gh also published a beautiful family photo of Lil Win and his new wife together with their four boys in an earlier report.

