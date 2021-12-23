Say whaaat - Fans shout as Hajia4reall glitters in 5 fashionable photos

Hajia4reall has set social media on fire with a new set of photos she shared online

The musician and model was seen standing in front of a door as she put her beauty on display

Hajia4reall is known for her occasional photo releases on social media which always cause traffic on her page

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set social media on fire with her latest photos dressed in a glittering dress while flaunting her home.

Hajia4reall who is noted for her photo releases on social media did not disappoint this time round as she glowed in the photos.

The Ghanaian model and actress, in the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen flaunting a part of her mansion.

She was seen wearing a glittering dress as she stood in front of the magnificent door of her mansion

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall also completed her looks with a pair of gold-themed earrings.

The part-time musician complimented her looks with expensive-looking gold ornaments.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned them: "Life is a party,Dress for it. Come on, Barbie. Let’s go party! "

Fans react to the photos

Many of her fans took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

_pappy4k commented:

"Say wahhhhhh!!"

official_zodiacman also wrote:

"@hajia4reall you say what??"

exohydracx4 wrote:

"Gorgeous"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that many people really admired her.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

Source: YEN.com.gh