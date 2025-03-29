GFA president Kurt Okraku has dropped a cryptic message amid the brouhaha surrounding Andre Ayew's Black Stars talks

This comes from calls by the Ayew family's spokesperson claiming Andre has been disrespected by Otto Addo's decision to snub him

Despite his decent form at club level, Ayew has been overlooked by the Black Stars head coach

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has waded into the ongoing debate surrounding Andre Ayew’s omission from the Black Stars squad, sharing a cryptic message that has fuelled further discussion.

Despite strong club form, the 35-year-old forward was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

GFA President Kurt Okraku shared a cryptic post on Facebook about Andre Ayew. Photo credit: @KurtOkraku/Facebook and Manan Vatsyayana/Getty Images.

Andre Ayew's Black Stars absence sparks debate

His exclusion came as a surprise, especially after reports suggested he was on the verge of a national team return following a year-long absence.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Marseille star had contributed four goals and one assist in 19 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre, performances that many believed warranted a recall.

However, when Otto Addo announced his 23-man squad, Ayew’s name was conspicuously missing, setting off a wave of reactions.

Ghana impresses without Andre Ayew

In Ayew’s absence, the Black Stars delivered one of their best performances under Otto Addo, scoring eight goals across the two fixtures while maintaining a clean sheet—a defensive solidity rarely seen in recent years.

Despite the positive results, the decision to exclude Ayew did not sit well with Fiifi Tackie, spokesperson for the Ayew family, per Myjoyonline.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he slammed Otto Addo, accusing him of disrespecting the veteran forward by repeatedly brushing off questions about his exclusion.

Tackie’s remarks quickly gained traction, dividing opinion among Ghanaian football fans and pundits alike.

Andre Ayew has not played for the Black Stars since an international friendly against Uganda in March 2024. Photo by Soccrates Images.

While some agreed with his stance, others saw the timing as counterproductive, arguing that the Black Stars were finally rediscovering stability and form after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kurt Okraku’s cryptic response

Amid the escalating debate, GFA boss Kurt Okraku took to social media with what appeared to be a strategic response.

He shared a photo of himself alongside Stephen Appiah, vice-chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, and Andre Ayew in France.

The post, captioned “Before the storm,” implied that Ayew had been informed about his omission before the squad announcement, suggesting there was no deliberate snub or disrespect, as Tackie had implied.

Otto Addo’s stance on Ayew’s Black Stars future

Addressing the controversy, Otto Addo maintained that the door remains open for Ayew but hinted that a return is unlikely in the immediate future.

The Black Stars coach emphasised that he currently rates other players ahead of him, making another call-up a remote possibility.

As the conversation continues, one thing remains clear—Andre Ayew’s national team future is far from certain, and with Ghana seemingly building momentum, Otto Addo’s selection decisions will remain under scrutiny.

Andre Ayew advised to retire from Black Stars

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football legend Dan Owusu advised Andre Ayew to retire from international football with dignity.

Owusu believes that stepping away on his own terms would safeguard Ayew’s legacy and ensure he maintains the respect of the Ghanaian public.

