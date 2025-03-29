Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, sported a fresh haircut as he continued with his injury recovery

The former Sporting CP prodigy picked up a season-ending injury during Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola

While the injury painfully cut short a promising campaign with Leicester City, he is keen on making a comeback

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is taking steady steps on his road to recovery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that abruptly halted his promising Premier League campaign.

The 21-year-old winger, who was tipped to make a significant impact in England’s top flight this term, has been sidelined for months, but recent updates suggest he is making progress.

Injured Black Stars Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his journey to recovery with a fresh haircut.

Fatawu Issahaku sports a fresh look amid injury recovery

In a recent social media appearance, seen by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars attacker unveiled a new haircut, a stark contrast to his signature dreadlock-inspired style.

Opting for a low-cut trim, Fatawu appeared to embrace a fresh start both physically and mentally as he works his way back to full fitness.

He was seen engaging in aquatic therapy, a widely used rehabilitation technique that aids muscle strengthening, blood circulation, and tendon healing.

According to Hydroworx, water-based exercises provide a low-impact alternative to land-based training, reducing the risk of aggravating injuries while offering resistance training to improve balance and mobility.

Leicester’s struggles in Fatawu Issahaku's absence

While Fatawu continues his recovery process, his absence has been felt at Leicester City, who find themselves entrenched in a relegation battle.

The Foxes have struggled for form, and with just nine games remaining in the soon-to-end 2024/25 season, they risk plunging back into the Championship.

A return to the pitch before the season concludes remains uncertain, but the club will be hoping for a late comeback from their young star to help salvage their campaign.

Fatawu Issahaku's promising EPL campaign cut short

Before his injury, Fatawu had shown glimpses of brilliance, announcing himself in the Premier League with an electrifying display in Leicester’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Southampton in October 2024.

His 32-minute cameo earned him a Man of the Match award, a testament to his influence on the pitch.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made 11 appearances and provided two assists for Leicester City in the Premier League before his season-ending injury.

His absence has been summed up by head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who described the season-ending ACL setback as a "massive loss" for the squad, as noted by Citi Sports.

As the Foxes fight for survival, they can only hope that when Fatawu finally returns, he picks up right where he left off—tormenting defenders and lighting up the Premier League.

Fatawu Issahaku joins Muslim community for Iftar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku united with Leicester's Muslim community for Iftar on Tuesday evening.

The Ghanaian footballer participated in the sacred tradition of breaking fast, sharing heartfelt moments with fellow believers known as Iftar.

Aside from that, Issahaku exchanged warm Islamic greetings with the Muslim community in Leicester as they fellowshipped together.

