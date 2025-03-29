Kylian Mbappe inspired Real Madrid to a come-from-behind victory against Leganes in the Spanish La Liga

His strike from a free-kick proved to be the match-winning goal after Madrid trailed 2-1 at halftime

Meanwhile, his goal means he is now level with Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of the number of goals scored in their Madrid debut season

Kylian Mbappe delivered a stunning performance to propel Real Madrid to a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Leganes in La Liga, earning widespread praise for his match-winning display.

The French forward had been in scintillating form before the international break, but his goal-scoring touch momentarily deserted him while representing France in the UEFA Nations League.

Kylian Mbappé wheels away in jubilation as his teammates chase him following his set-piece goal against Leganés. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

However, upon returning to club duties, he wasted no time rediscovering his lethal edge.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute with a coolly executed Panenka penalty, capping off Madrid’s dominance in the early exchanges.

Yet, their persistent defensive lapses resurfaced almost immediately, allowing Leganes to equalise within a minute.

Moments later, the hosts capitalised on another moment of poor marking, with Dani Raba completing the turnaround before halftime.

Madrid’s trademark second-half fightback

True to Los Blancos’ never-say-die mentality, the team emerged from the break with renewed intensity.

Just two minutes into the second half, Jude Bellingham pounced on a rebound to restore parity, setting the stage for another dramatic comeback.

With Madrid pressing for a winner, Fran Garcia played a pivotal role in the 76th minute, setting up Mbappe for his second of the night.

The French star latched onto a well-worked set-piece routine, delivering the decisive strike that secured all three points.

This victory saw Real Madrid draw level on points with Barcelona in the title race, although their arch-rivals hold a game in hand.

Fans react to Mbappe’s heroics

Supporters flooded social media with glowing tributes to the former Paris Saint-Germain talisman. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the top reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@haafiz_mh boldly wrote:

"Give him the Ballon d’Or"

@dgsire shared a similar sentiment:

"BALLON D’OR WINNER."

@OhelumeMeta_X lauded the Frenchman:

"That's a brilliant performance."

@InteriMason exclaimed with emojis:

"Wow.🔥😱"

@eberethinkscs, on the other hand, took a dig at Mbappe's critics while praising him:

"His first career free-kick goal. OmG! it’s over for the haters."

@oil__tree summed up:

"Even made Don Carlo celebrate🔥"

What’s next for Mbappe and Madrid?

As debate rages on over whether Mbappe’s match-winner should be classified as a free-kick goal, one certainty remains: the 25-year-old will be brimming with confidence ahead of Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad on April 1.

Mbappe remains determined to win the Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe remains determined to claim the prestigious Ballon d’Or, outlining his path to achieving the dream.

The French superstar has never hidden his ambition to secure the coveted individual award.

While he remains a strong contender for future triumphs, he faces fierce competition from teammates Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and others.

