Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has denied ever dating her colleague actor, Lil Win, rubbishing all the dating rumours about them.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra dispelled all the rumours insisting that Lil Win has nothing romantic to do with her.

The actress said Lil Win only liked her for her acting talent and decided to help her without any strings attached.

According to Sandra, Lil Win has never made any such advances toward her and so she sometimes wonders what makes people jump to that conclusion.

When asked by the presenter to swear with eggs and drinks, Sandra declared her willingness to do so to affirm that point.

The actress also disclosed that she has a boyfriend just as Lil Win has a wife and four children.

She said her boyfriend did not take kindly to the rumours that she was dating Lil Win when the rumours started. However, he is fine as he believes strongly that she has nothing to do with the actor.

The rumour that Sandra was dating Lil Win started among some Kumawood actors and actresses who appeared to know more.

Comedian Funny Face also made mention of this when he had a fight with the actor sometime ago.

Sandra jumped to Lil Win's defence when Funny Face attacked, making people believe that they truly might be dating.

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh published a video of Sandra wishing Lil Win a happy birthday with "I can never leave without you" song playing in the background.

