Couple Who Married In 1946 Recreate Their Wedding Day On 75th Anniversary

Couple Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson tied the knot in a memorable wedding event in 1946

The old lovebirds marked their 75th wedding anniversary in style by recreating their wedding day

They were all happy and thankful for achieving all they ever dreamed for

A West Virginia couple, Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson, relived one of the best days of their lives when they recreated their wedding for their 75th anniversary.

From right: Ulysses Dawson and his wife Lorrain recreating their wedding day (l) Ulysses and Lorrain surrounded by their friends during their 75th wedding anniversary. Photo: WCHS via CNN.

Source: UGC

The two admits that their 75 years of marriage have been filled with ups and downs but mostly bliss.

“I thank God for him. I could never find a better one,” Lorraine Dawson said.

On their anniversary Saturday, October 2, the couple celebrated how far they have come and the love that started it all in front of five generations of the family they created.

Ulysses Dawson, 94, even donned his World War II uniform, the same one he was wearing for their 1946 wedding.

“That’s the way we met each other. He was in uniform,” Lorraine Dawson said.

She wore a white wedding dress for the first time during the recreation. At the couple’s original wedding, she wore a two-piece red suit.

Lorraine, 92, can still recall the day she met her future husband when they were just teenagers.

She saw him walking from afar and dropped the bucket of water she was holding, so she could go down to the well to get closer to him.

“Our prayers were answered, and I thank God for it all,” Ulysses Dawson said.

Times have changed since they were teenagers, but Ulysses Dawson says clearly what started then was a firm foundation built to last.

“The knot was tied awful tight, and it’s still holding,” he said.

Elderly couple recreate wedding day

In another similar article previously reported by YEN.com.gh, an elderly couple, both aged 79 years old wowed people online after pictures emerged online showing they recreated their wedding day on their 59th wedding anniversary.

The couple wore the same outfits they wore 59 years ago when they did their official wedding and said I Do to each other.

Their beautiful love story was featured on Good Morning America's Instagram.

Source: Yen