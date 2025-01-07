A billionaire brother of the president of Ghana, Ibrahim Mahama stormed the presidential inauguration ceremony in grand style

A trending video on social media captured the seasoned business mogul driving a coaster bus to the Black Star Square

Many were surprised by his seemingly down-to-earth appearance at his brother's swearing-in ceremony

Ghanaian billionaire, Ibrahim Mahama, made a bold entrance to the Black Star Square to witness President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration ceremony.

The celebrated billionaire stormed the inauguration grounds, driving a coaster bus loaded with passengers.

A Ghanaian billionaire, Ibrahim Mahama, drives a bus to his brother's inauguration ceremony. Photo credit: UGC.

Mr Ibrahim Mahama, who is the younger brother of the new President of Ghana, left the teeming supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gathered at the Black Star Square, also known as Independence Square, in awe.

A video circulating on social media showed the moment the business mogul arrived at Independence Square.

The crowd who had travelled from far and near to witness President Mahama's investiture could not help but cheer him as he and his entourage stepped out of the white coaster bus.

Ibrahim'spresence at the inauguration was expected, as it was a proud moment for his family, but his choice of transportation was something that many didn't expect, considering the fleet of luxury cars he owed.

Ghanaians react to the trending video.

After the video of Ibrahim Mahama driving the bus was shared on X by @maxtvgh it attracted reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

@mantse_ii said:

"This guy dey drive everything o."

@ofosu_manuel also said:

"Jokes aside, I will be like this man herr."

@ofosu_manuel commented:

"True mmom but chale billionaire wey dey drive bus like this de3, I need to learn that oo herr."

@GBlewusi also commented:

"What he dey hold for in left hand? had it squeezed in all the videos I saw of him."

@SharafAwal wrote:

"One thing about boss be say, he'll always drive en thing. He never go make anybody drive am."

@SeeDeblay also wrote:

"Naaah this man is something else eeii "

Ibrahim Mahama is a successful businessman

The businessman is the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners as well as Dzata Cement.

The successful businessman is also widely known for his philanthropic work.

He recently paid $110,000 for a 10-year-old leukaemia patient to be flown to South Africa for treatment.

Additionally, he previously donated a 36-seater bus to support Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO), his alma mater

His numerous acts of kindness have endeared him to the hearts of many Ghanaians across the country.

President Mahama's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama's inauguration took place at the Black Star Square on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

This follows his massive victory at the polls in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, presidential elections.

Both President Mahama and Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang to their oaths of office, administered by the Chief Justice, before the Parliament of Ghana.

Mr Mahama has now become the first Ghanaian former president to be re-elected in the Fourth Republic while Professor Naana Jane became the first female vice president of the Republic of Ghana.

