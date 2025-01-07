Scores of celebrities, including Patoranking, attended John Dramani Mahama's inauguration in Accra

Videos of the Nigerian superstar at the ceremony in his high-flying outfit have surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the Abobi hitmaker

Nigerian musician and songwriter Patoranking, aka Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, was spotted at John Dramani Mahama's inauguration as Ghana's sixth president under the Fourth Republic.

Patoranking has a unique history with Ghana, having cut his teeth as an Afrobeats and dancehall sensation in Accra.

His appearance at the ceremony was refreshing for many of his fans, considering the recent loss of his sister and brother-in-law in a fatal gas explosion.

Patoranking meets Mahama's son

Ghana's presidential inauguration was a ceremony of the best political suits as much as it was a showcase of traditional and cultural outfits.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Patoranking attended the event, draped in a brown Kaftan. The Abobi hitmaker was later seen with the president's son, Shahid Mahama.

The president's inauguration comes after his resounding victory in the 2024 elections. As the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 election with 6,328,397 votes cast, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast.

Patronking stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Patoranking's appearance at Mahama's inauguration.

napysure said:

Ghana and Nigeria love is from above but banter online 😂😂😂. Two the same people that refuse to agree 😂😂😂😍

hereisnanaagyeman wrote:

Pato our man, he comes to Ghana like is nothing lol

apprite_tech noted:

Chai Omo that tragedy last year makes me so sad for him, hope he’s good sha

esthernaana7 remarked:

Ghana will be great again 🙌

napysure shared:

