Nana Tea couldn't hide his pride as he posed in front of a billboard featuring his little daughter and Serwaa Amihere

This comes after the young daughter joined the seasoned broadcaster as a brand ambassador for Flora tissues

Videos of the toddler and Serwaa Amihere have surfaced online, exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian influencer and philanthropist Nana Tea's daughter joined Serwaa Amihere as a brand ambassador for Flora Tissues last year.

The one-year-old baby has gained significant traction on social media thanks to her father's viral content showcasing his philanthropic works.

The influencer has attracted scores of brands with his heartwarming content as a proud girl day to Asesewaa Princess.

Nana Tea drools over his toddler's billboard with Serwaa Amihere. Photo source: Image credit: NanaTea

Source: Instagram

Nana Tea discovers his baby's billboard

In a recent post, Nana Tea shared a video of her daughter's a giant Flora Tissue billboard mounted in Accra. On social media, Nana Tea said,

"I just took a selfie with my daughter’s billboard at Abeka junction ❤️❤️❤️ What God can not does not exist. Everyday with God is Everyday in Victory… Asesewa Princess to the world . God did🙏🏿 ❤️"

The billboard features photos of seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, who played the role of the young girl's carer.

His daughter looked beautiful as she rested on Serwaa Amihere's shoulders for their commercial shoot. The billboards appear to have been scattered across Accra.

Recently, he shared one of the behind-the-scenes moments as the production team worked on Asesewaa Princess's photoshoot.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asesewaa Princess was spotted crying, reaching for her father despite efforts from Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Tea's resilience in caring for the toddler has earned him praise from many top Ghanaian celebrities, including TV3's Portia Gabor.

Ghanaians hail Nana Tea

Many Ghanaians thronged Nana Tea's comment section after he shared the billboard photo of his daughter.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Tea's proud moment as a girl dad.

trishglowg noted:

That bill board is a million dollars 😍❤️❤️ pic representation is 💯

i_am_ivanda said:

Everyday with God is everyday in victory ampa . Proud Alpharian

naa_bosschic wrote:

Saw one at accra .Just infront of the Ecg building. Our princess was princessing 😍

dziedzormfranks remarked:

Happy New Year to you and your family. More ambassadorial deals this year 🙌🙌

fauziamahama1

"She is born to be great glory and favored."

minax1x1 added

Wo dwuma pa,b3 de w'kyi🙌.keep on doing good to others, bro👏

Nana Tea supports needy BECE girl

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Tea encountered a brilliant basic school student who had excelled in her final exams.

Despite passing her BECE exams and gaining admission to St Roses Senior High School, the brilliant young girl could not afford to foot the bill.

Nana Tea stepped in, rallying his benevolent online community to help save the girl's education dreams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh