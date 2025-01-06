Nana Tea Brags As His Daughter Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Serwaa Amihere: "God Did"
- Nana Tea couldn't hide his pride as he posed in front of a billboard featuring his little daughter and Serwaa Amihere
- This comes after the young daughter joined the seasoned broadcaster as a brand ambassador for Flora tissues
- Videos of the toddler and Serwaa Amihere have surfaced online, exciting scores of fans
Ghanaian influencer and philanthropist Nana Tea's daughter joined Serwaa Amihere as a brand ambassador for Flora Tissues last year.
The one-year-old baby has gained significant traction on social media thanks to her father's viral content showcasing his philanthropic works.
The influencer has attracted scores of brands with his heartwarming content as a proud girl day to Asesewaa Princess.
Nana Tea discovers his baby's billboard
In a recent post, Nana Tea shared a video of her daughter's a giant Flora Tissue billboard mounted in Accra. On social media, Nana Tea said,
"I just took a selfie with my daughter’s billboard at Abeka junction ❤️❤️❤️ What God can not does not exist. Everyday with God is Everyday in Victory… Asesewa Princess to the world . God did🙏🏿 ❤️"
The billboard features photos of seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, who played the role of the young girl's carer.
His daughter looked beautiful as she rested on Serwaa Amihere's shoulders for their commercial shoot. The billboards appear to have been scattered across Accra.
Recently, he shared one of the behind-the-scenes moments as the production team worked on Asesewaa Princess's photoshoot.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asesewaa Princess was spotted crying, reaching for her father despite efforts from Serwaa Amihere.
Nana Tea's resilience in caring for the toddler has earned him praise from many top Ghanaian celebrities, including TV3's Portia Gabor.
Ghanaians hail Nana Tea
Many Ghanaians thronged Nana Tea's comment section after he shared the billboard photo of his daughter.
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Tea's proud moment as a girl dad.
trishglowg noted:
That bill board is a million dollars 😍❤️❤️ pic representation is 💯
i_am_ivanda said:
Everyday with God is everyday in victory ampa . Proud Alpharian
naa_bosschic wrote:
Saw one at accra .Just infront of the Ecg building. Our princess was princessing 😍
dziedzormfranks remarked:
Happy New Year to you and your family. More ambassadorial deals this year 🙌🙌
fauziamahama1
"She is born to be great glory and favored."
minax1x1 added
Wo dwuma pa,b3 de w'kyi🙌.keep on doing good to others, bro👏
Nana Tea supports needy BECE girl
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Tea encountered a brilliant basic school student who had excelled in her final exams.
Despite passing her BECE exams and gaining admission to St Roses Senior High School, the brilliant young girl could not afford to foot the bill.
Nana Tea stepped in, rallying his benevolent online community to help save the girl's education dreams.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation