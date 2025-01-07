Newly-inaugurated President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his resolute commitment to improving Ghana's public health system

He stated that climate change has led to the resurgence of diseases that were once thought to be extinct and this could have devastating effects on countries with weak health systems

He noted that this has informed his decision to prioritise building a resilient public health system in Ghana that would be up for the task when the next pandemic rolls around

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his resolute commitment to enhancing Ghana’s public health system in anticipation of new diseases and pandemics.

He said the effects of climate change, in particular in the Arctic Circle, have led to the melting of the snow cap and permafrost, which is releasing ancient viruses and bacteria into the atmosphere, causing diseases.

John Mahama says Ghana's health system must be made resilient to be able to tackle future health crises.

He noted that globalisation and the ease of moving from one geographical area to the other have increased the rate at which diseases spread worldwide.

He noted that, taking note of the recent epidemics and pandemics, including Ebola, Mpox, and COVID-19, and how they strained health infrastructure in countries that were hard hit, including Ghana, it makes sense for the country to prepare in anticipation of another pandemic or epidemic.

During his inaugural speech as president of Ghana at the Black Star Square on January 7, 2025, John Mahama stated that his administration would prioritise building a resilient healthcare system in anticipation of future health crises.

He said by doing so, the country could minimise the mortality rates of diseases when they finally strike.

He also called for collaboration between countries to monitor global health trends and adequately prepare for the emergence of once-extinct diseases due to climate change.

Already, John Mahama has promised to launch a free primary healthcare policy dubbed the Mahama Cares Fund to provide Ghanaians with free primary healthcare with or without a National Health Insurance Card at facilities across the country.

Akufo-Addo urges Mahama to prioritise Agenda 111

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo called on then-President-elect John Mahama to make completing the Agenda 111 hospital projects one of his top priorities after being sworn in.

He made this call at his final State of the Nation Address held in parliament on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The Akufo-Addo administration launched the Agenda 111 project in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, which overwhelmed existing hospitals.

The project would see the construction of 111 district and regional hospitals, including psychiatric hospitals.

The President noted that despite some hospitals being complete, many others are still at various stages of completion and demand the president-elect's attention.

Akufo-Addo told Parliament that the Agenda 111 project is a cornerstone of Ghana’s healthcare development and, when completed, would strengthen the healthcare system.

Mahama promises to establish GMCT

YEN.com.gh reported that the then-National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, said his future government would establish the Ghana Medical Care Trust.

The Medical Care Trust will target patients with chronic ailments like hypertension, diabetes, kidney failure, etc.

He said he would also establish community pharmacies to promote regular health check-ups.

